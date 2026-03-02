Nigeria Making Progress in Malaria Fight, Says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that Nigeria was making significant headway in the fight against malaria, citing a steady decline in infection rates and improved access to prevention and treatment services across the country.

According to the global health body, strengthened surveillance systems, expanded distribution of insecticide-treated nets, wider seasonal malaria chemoprevention programmes, and improved case management were collectively delivering measurable results.

Speaking at the National Dissemination Meeting of the Enhance Project Agenda, organised by Malaria Consortium in collaboration with state authorities, the WHO Malaria Programme Manager, Dr. Lynda Ozor, revealed that a Malaria Indicator Survey conducted last year confirmed a sustained downward trend in prevalence.

She disclosed that malaria prevalence, which stood at 42 per cent in 2010, dropped to 22 per cent in 2021 and had further declined, according to recent data.

Describing the development as proof that Nigeria was taking malaria control seriously through broad, integrated strategies, she said: "We are now seeing the benefits of those efforts."

Addressing growing concerns about the safety of the malaria vaccine currently being administered in selected states, Ozor stressed that the WHO only recommends vaccines after rigorous scientific evaluation.

She explained that medical products undergo extensive testing before approval, and Nigeria's regulatory authorities, including the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), also conduct independent assessments before deployment.

She firmly dismissed claims linking the vaccine to depopulation or hidden harmful effects, describing them as misinformation often circulated by anti-vaccine groups.

Citing the RTSS vaccine as an example, she noted that it underwent approximately 34 years of research and development, including extensive Phase Three trials.

The vaccine, she added, has limited side effects similar to many medical products, such as mild headache, and is safe for human use.

While acknowledging that vaccine hesitancy is not new, she observed that many communities had long anticipated the malaria vaccine and warmly welcomed its introduction.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Dr. Nnenna Chizaram Ogbulafor, disclosed that Nigeria began deploying the malaria vaccine in 2024, starting with Kebbi and Bayelsa States under a phased rollout.

Bauchi State was recently added to the list.

Represented by Dr. Shekarau Emmanuel, she explained that the Enhance Project was introduced to improve vaccine uptake after coverage fell below expectations.

The vaccine is administered in four doses at 5, 6, and 7 months, with a booster at 15 months, as part of Nigeria's routine immunisation schedule.

Earlier, the Programme Director for West and Central Africa at Malaria Consortium, Dr. Kolawole Maxwell, noted that although evidence confirms the vaccine's efficacy, its impact depends on reaching all eligible children.