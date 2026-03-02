Nigeria: Passengers, Motorists Stranded As Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport Goes Fully Cashless

Chaos and traffic congestion erupted at the entrance of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) on Sunday as the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) officially rolled out its cashless payment system at the airport gates.

Many motorists were left stranded after being denied entry for lacking the mandatory "Go Cashless" card, now required to access the airport. Those unaware of the new system were forced to queue for registration or turn back.

Further investigation by Vanguard indicated that, as of Monday, the gridlock persisted, leaving numerous passengers still stranded.

Despite public awareness campaigns dating back to 2025, many drivers were reportedly unaware that the new system would take effect at the entrance gates.

One commuter, John Ameh, while speaking with journalists, said, "I have been plying this route every day, and I hear of cashless, but I didn't know it would start from the entrance gate."

Another driver, Chinedu Okeke, added, "The lines are terrible. Not everyone has a debit card compatible with the system. The technology isn't ready for such a sudden launch."

FAAN apologises, deploys measures to ease congestion

FAAN acknowledged the disruption in a statement on its social media platforms, apologising for the inconvenience while urging patience and cooperation.

The Authority said, "The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to sincerely appreciate all motorists and airport users as the FAAN Go Cashless Programme officially comes into full operation today at the access gates of the MMIA and the NAIA in alignment with the federal government's directive on cashless transactions.

"We acknowledge the traffic build-up experienced at the access gates today. Despite the wide publicity, notices, and repeated announcements issued ahead of the commencement date, a significant number of motorists opted to register for their Go Cashless cards at the gates this morning. This understandably created pressure on the toll lanes and resulted in temporary gridlock.

"While some initial adjustment challenges were anticipated, as with any major system transition, the Authority had provided ample notice to encourage early registration and avoid congestion on day one. That said, FAAN remains deeply empathetic to the inconvenience experienced."

To ease the situation, FAAN said it had deployed additional personnel at the gates, expanded registration points for first-time card issuance, and enhanced on-ground coordination to improve traffic flow.

The statement added, "We appeal for your patience, understanding, and cooperation as we work diligently to stabilise and streamline the process. This transition is designed to deliver long-term benefits -- faster processing, improved transparency, reduced cash handling risks, and a more efficient airport environment for all.

"We therefore urge all motorists who are yet to obtain their Go Cashless cards to take advantage of the expanded registration support being provided and to plan ahead for subsequent visits. Together, with your cooperation, we will make this process seamless. FAAN remains committed to providing a safe, efficient, and world-class airport experience."

Commuters react to the new system

Reactions from motorists ranged from frustration to concern. A commuter, Musa, said:

"Unbelievable mess at the NAIA toll gate this morning. First day of cashless transactions. The queues are terrible. How many people have Tap to Pay debit cards? We're not ready for this. The network is slow; the technology is not there."

Rita Nwankwo, another airport user, added, "It's going to take some time for everyone to adjust. But the system needs proper testing before rolling out. People are already late for flights."

Meanwhile, Emeka Uzo, a frequent airport driver, noted:

"They should have made it mandatory weeks ago, not sprung it on everyone today. It's causing chaos and unnecessary stress."