Nigeria: Airport Cashless Policy - Keyamo Apologises to Nigerians Over Gridlock At Toll Gates

The Minister apologised to Nigerians over traffic congestion that followed the enforcement of a cashless payment system at airport toll gates, urging motorists to obtain payment cards to avoid further disruption.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday night apologised to Nigerians over the gridlock recorded at airport toll gates nationwide following the implementation of a cashless payment policy.

Mr Keyamo spoke while receiving the Minister of the Year award at an event organised by Silverbird Communications Ltd at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos. He was honoured alongside other awardees at the ceremony.

In his acceptance speech, the minister acknowledged the inconvenience experienced by motorists and airport users after authorities began enforcing the no-cash directive at toll points.

"Today we went cashless. The policy of this government is to eliminate the collection of cash at our toll gates. It has been the law for many years, and we are now fully implementing it," he said.

He explained that the government had repeatedly urged motorists to obtain their bank-enabled payment cards ahead of the transition to ensure seamless access at airport gates.

According to him, motorists are expected to tap their cards at designated points to trigger the automated barriers.

Mr Keyamo, however, warned that cash payments would no longer be accepted, noting that those who arrive at toll gates without valid payment cards may face delays.

"When you get to the gate, just press your card and the barrier will open. If you come with cash, you will experience embarrassment because nobody will allow you to pass," he added.

While appealing for public cooperation, the minister stressed that the cashless system is designed to optimise government revenue, curb corruption, and modernise airport operations across the country.

He urged Nigerians to support the reform by obtaining the required cards before their next visit to the airports, expressing confidence that the initial challenges would ease as compliance improves.

The policy, which officially commenced on Sunday, led to traffic congestion at toll gates in major airports, with officials attributing the disruption to last-minute adjustments by motorists adapting to the new system.