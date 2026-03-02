Togo Advances Plans for New Industrial Zone in Agbélouvé

Togo is moving forward with plans to develop a new industrial zone in Agbélouvé, about 65 km north of Lomé, as part of its strategy to expand local processing capacity and attract investment.

The project is in the pre-feasibility study phase and follows the launch of the Adétikopé Industrial Platform. Authorities say the new zone will support industrial transformation and strengthen integration into regional value chains.

On Feb. 25 and 26, policymakers and industry stakeholders met in Lomé to discuss the Eco-Industrial Park model and its application in Togo. Talks focused on defining a viable economic model, securing financing and setting up institutional structures to manage the park.

Officials also reviewed measures to make the zone attractive to investors while ensuring compliance with environmental and social standards. The model aims to promote shared services and resource efficiency across tenant companies.

The initiative builds on a 2025 partnership agreement with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization covering the period 2026 to 2030. The cooperation is designed to scale industrial projects and support domestic value addition.

Authorities say the Agbélouvé zone will form part of Togo's broader industrial modernization agenda.

Key Takeaways

Togo has positioned industrialization as a pillar of its growth strategy. The Adétikopé Industrial Platform has attracted firms in textiles, agro-processing and logistics. The proposed Agbélouvé zone would extend this model inland and reduce pressure on Lomé. Eco-Industrial Parks are designed to cluster companies in a shared space with common infrastructure. This can lower production costs and improve environmental management through shared utilities, waste recycling and energy systems. Across Africa, governments are using industrial parks to boost manufacturing and exports. Ethiopia and Morocco have used similar models to attract foreign direct investment and integrate into global supply chains. For Togo, success will depend on financing, governance and infrastructure quality. Reliable power, transport links and customs efficiency remain key factors for investors. If implemented effectively, the new zone could increase industrial output, create jobs and raise export revenues. It may also help Togo move from raw commodity exports toward higher-value manufacturing.