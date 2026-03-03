Africa: All of Africa Today - March 3, 2026

Rwanda Slams 'Biased' U.S. Sanctions on Military Chiefs

The Rwandan government rejected sanctions imposed by the United States Department of the Treasury on the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) and four senior commanders. They argued that the move was "targeting only one party" to the Washington Accords and a misrepresentation of the conflict in eastern DR Congo. The U.S. Treasury announced sanctions against the RDF as an institution and its Chief of Defence Staff Gen Mubarakh Muganga, Army Chief of Staff, Major Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, Maj Gen Ruki Karusisi, and Special Operations Force Commander, Stanislas Gashugi. Washington had accused the RDF of supporting the AFC/M23, alleging violations of commitments made under the accords, a claim Rwanda said distorted the reality of the conflict. Kigali argued that the Congolese government and its coalition, which includes foreign mercenaries, Wazalendo militias, and the FDLR, had continued drone attacks and ground offensives and failed to end state support for hostile groups as required. The sanctions come amid renewed drone and artillery attacks by the Congolese government coalition on multiple fronts, including Banyamulenge villages in Minembwe.

169 Killed in South Sudan Attack as UN Warns of Escalating Violence

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

At least 169 people, including senior officials, were killed in South Sudan when dozens of unidentified armed men attacked Abiemnom county in the north of the country. Ruweng Administrative Area officials said the assailants, believed to have come from neighbouring Unity state and allegedly linked to the SPLA-IO. The SPLA-IO has denied any involvement in the attack, accusing the Unity state authorities of politicising the violence. The UN has repeatedly warned that the country is at risk of sliding back into full-scale civil war. The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss) said about 1,000 civilians began seeking protection near its base in the affected area. Local reports indicated that victims were buried in a mass grave due to security concerns. Following clashes in another part of the country, Jonglei state, the medical charity MSF said 26 of its staff were missing after weeks of escalating violence between government and opposition forces. South Sudan, the world's youngest country, has been beset by civil war, poverty and corruption since it was formed in 2011.

Zimbabwe Begins Mass Prisoner Release Under Presidential Clemency

Thousands of prisoners across Zimbabwe began regaining their freedom after President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa granted clemency under Clemency Order No. 1 of 2026, an amnesty aimed at easing overcrowding and supporting rehabilitation. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said that 4,305 inmates qualified for release, including women convicted of lesser offences, juveniles, elderly prisoners, terminally ill inmates, and those with disabilities. Prisoners housed in Open Prisons and inmates who have served at least 20 years of their sentences, including those whose death penalties were previously commuted, also qualify under the clemency order. Ziyambi said that individuals convicted of grave offences, including murder, armed robbery, rape, treason, human trafficking and public violence, are excluded from the amnesty. The government says the clemency initiative is intended to transform correctional facilities into centres of rehabilitation while giving reformed offenders a second chance to rebuild their lives.

'Triple Planetary Crisis' Threatens East African Food Security

The Ministry of Planning and Development announced that the triple planetary crisis, comprising climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution, is severely threatening food security across Eastern Africa. State Minister of Planning and Development Seyoum Mekonnen said that the convergence of these three issues is eroding decades of hard-won economic development. Mekonnen said that environmental protection can no longer be treated as a secondary agenda. He said that Eastern Africa is grappling with erratic weather patterns, prolonged droughts and accelerating ecosystem degradation. Mekonnen said that these pressures are displacing communities, straining livelihoods and placing mounting burdens on national economies. He highlighted Ethiopia's climate initiatives, including the Green Legacy tree-planting programme, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, urban development corridors, food system reforms, and a ban on the import of fossil-fuel vehicles. He also highlighted large-scale urban corridor development programs, sustainable food system reforms under the YeLemat Tirufat initiative, and Ethiopia's decision to ban the import of fossil-fuel-based passenger vehicles to accelerate the transition to electric mobility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa East Africa Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Nearly 400 Foreign Nationals Exit Namibia Under Amnesty

At least 379 foreign nationals voluntarily left Namibia under the government's immigration amnesty programme. The ministry extended the amnesty deadline to 27 February, following an initial roll-out that began on 15 December 2025 and was originally set to end on 16 January. More than half of those who departed were from Zimbabwe, with others coming from Angola, China, South Africa, and several more nations. Executive Director Nghidinua Daniel said most individuals had overstayed their permits, an offence that would normally lead to arrest or prosecution. However, they were allowed to leave without penalties during the amnesty. Authorities worked with foreign missions to facilitate travel documents, particularly for Angolan nationals. With the programme now concluded, immigration officials have resumed normal enforcement. They warned that those who failed to come forward would face stricter inspections, and urged employers and landlords to ensure compliance with immigration laws.