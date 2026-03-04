Africa: All of Africa Today - March 4, 2026

South African Struggle Icon and COPE Founder Mosiuoa Lekota Dies

Former Congress of the People (COPE) leader and liberation struggle veteran Mosiuoa Lekota has died. He was 77. Lekota, who stepped away from politics in 2025, had been struggling with his health. In a statement, Cope leader Teboho Loate confirmed his passing "after a period of illness". The Lekota family has requested privacy for the family. Loate said that memorial details would be announced in due course. Lekota was a former Robben Island prisoner. He played a key role in the formation of the United Democratic Front. He was an African National Congress chairperson under Thabo Mbeki between 2002 and 2007 before leaving the party after Jacob Zuma rose to power. He formed Cope in 2008.

Conservative Clergy to Appoint Rival Anglican Leader in Nigeria

Clergy from the conservative Anglican grouping Gafcon are set to meet in Abuja to choose an alternative leader to the incoming Sarah Mullally. Mullally is set to be officially installed as the leader of the world's Anglican communion, but her appointment has divided opinion in Nigeria and elsewhere. The Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON), which brings together conservative churches mainly in Africa and Asia, opposes liberal shifts in parts of the Communion, including the ordination of women ⁠and greater inclusion of LGBTQ+ members. The group protested the Church of England's appointment of its first woman Archbishop of Canterbury. Many conservative Christians believe that only men should be consecrated as bishops. Gafcon was formed in 2008 in response to theological differences within the Anglican Communion over the issue of same-sex unions.

U.S. Official Dismisses Claims Zimbabwe Health MoU Was Linked to Critical Minerals

An official within the American government disputed claims that their Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on support in Zimbabwe's health sector was centred on them getting access to the country's critical minerals. The official said that the U.S.$367 million deal was strictly about health and transitioning financing responsibility over five years. However, Zimbabwe discontinued engagements with the U.S. Embassy, citing issues of sovereignty and national security. The official argued that the MoU only required anonymous, aggregated health data, information Zimbabwe had routinely shared with the US since PEPFAR began in 2006. He warned that the country's progress against HIV/AIDS could be threatened as US-funded programmes, including a US$85 million initiative ending in April, wind down. However, Information Ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana said Zimbabwe ended the relationship because its request for US data was rejected. He argued that Zimbabwe was not going to benefit from sharing theirs. The United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has supported Zimbabwe's supply of condoms, ARVs and the new HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir, has been central to the country achieving the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

Ugandan Govt Issues High-Level Alert Over 2026 Flood Risk

The government issued a high-level alert following the release of the March-April-May (MAM) 2026 seasonal forecast. It warned of warmer-than-normal temperatures and significant rainfall that could trigger a wave of natural disasters across the country. Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Hilary Onek, announced that northern and eastern regions would see near- to above-average rainfall, raising the risk of flash floods, landslides and lightning strikes. The forecast identifies West Nile, Lango, Rwenzori and Bugisu as regions likely to receive the heaviest rains. The government also warned of secondary impacts, including spikes in cholera, typhoid, malaria, and dysentery. The agriculture sector is also on alert over anticipated spikes in livestock diseases and crop pests, including the Fall Army Worm. The advisory urged motorists to strictly observe speed limits on slippery roads. Residents living on steep slopes were advised to temporarily relocate to safer areas or stay with host families if conditions worsen.

Belgium Arrests Three Linked to Cameroon Separatist War Crimes Probe

Belgian prosecutors have announced the arrest of three people as part of a probe into possible crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Cameroon as a result of the country's secessionist rebellion. The suspects were believed to be leaders of the Ambazonia Defence Forces (ADF), a militia fighting for the independence of Cameroon's two Anglophone regions in what is a mainly French-speaking nation. They have been accused of directing attacks and raising funds from Belgium for the separatist militia fighting to establish the breakaway state of Ambazonia in the North-West and South-West regions. Human rights groups have accused both the rebels and state forces of committing widespread abuses. The arrests in Belgium follow similar investigations in both Norway and the US.