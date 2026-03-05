Africa: All of Africa Today - March 5, 2026

Over 200 Killed in Landslide at DR Congo's Coltan Mine

More than 200 people were reported killed after a landslide triggered by heavy rains struck the Rubaya coltan mine in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo. The country's Ministry of Mines said around 70 of the victims were children, and several injured people were taken to medical facilities in Goma, the capital of North Kivu province. However, Fanny Kaj, a senior official in the M23 rebel group, which controls the mines, disputed the government figure and said that the collapse was caused by "bombings" and only five people had been killed. A similar collapse occurred at the site in late January following heavy rainfall, resulting in the deaths of more than 200 people. The Congolese authorities blamed the incident on the rebels and said they were allowing illegal mining without adequate safety standards. Rubaya produces about 15% of the world's coltan, an essential metal that is processed into tantalum and in high demand by manufacturing industries to make mobile phones, computers, aerospace components and gas turbines.

Sudan Declared Cholera-Free as Other Epidemics Rise

Sudan has declared itself free of a choleraepidemic that was first reported in August 2024. This comes after no new cases were recorded since January 14, according to the country's Federal Ministry of Health (Sudan). The ministry said the containment followed a nationwide response that included distributing more than 20 million vaccine doses and carrying out over 100 medical campaigns. However, health officials warned of rising cases of other diseases, including Dengue fever, Malaria and Measles in several states, as authorities continue to strengthen surveillance, treatment capacity and prevention efforts. In the surveillance and information report, malaria cases were reported to be on the rise. This was particularly in Khartoum, the River Nile, the White Nile, and El Gezira. The Minister of Health, Prof. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, directed to intensify work to confront the measles epidemic and arrange for control campaigns. He stressed the need to raise the level of preventive work for hepatitis E in the state of El Gezira, and to address the problem of malaria drugs by identifying the available and lacking, especially as the autumn season is just around the corner.

UK Bans Study Visas for Four Nations Over Asylum Concerns

The UK Home Office announced that the United Kingdom would stop issuing study visas to nationals from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan. It will also end skilled work visas for Afghans, citing widespread visa abuse. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the move followed a sharp rise in asylum claims from people who had initially entered the UK legally on study visas. The Home Office said the number of asylum applications by students from Afghanistan, Cameroon, Myanmar and Sudan had "rocketed" by more than 470% between 2021 and 2025. The government figures showed that people claiming asylum on the back of a study visa make up 13% of all claims currently in the system. In 2025, the home secretary threatened to shut down all UK visas for Angola, Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo unless their governments agreed to take deportations, which led to a resumption of return flights with all three countries. The government said the measure aimed to protect the country's asylum system and prevent exploitation, while maintaining support for those genuinely in need of protection.

Nigeria Pauses Airport Cashless Policy After Travel Disruptions



President Bola Tinubu directed Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo to suspend the cashless payment system recently introduced by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria at major airports. The directive followed complaints that the system caused long queues and delays for travellers at airports in Lagos and Abuja. Keyamo said the president directed him to "go back to the drawing board, suspend the present system and perfect a system that will work perfectly without putting unnecessary pressure on citizens." The cashless system was initially introduced by FAAN to eliminate corruption and improve revenue collection for the Federal Government, replacing a decades-old practice of cash payments. Keyamo said that the suspension of the policy should not be interpreted as a return to permanent cash transactions but rather a temporary measure aimed at easing the difficulties faced by travellers.

Report Warns of Expanding Synthetic Drug Trade in West Africa

A new report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime warned that the rapid spread of synthetic drugs across West Africa is creating a growing public health and security crisis. The report found that the harms driven by synthetic drug markets include overdoses, chronic and severe mental health conditions, and community fragmentation. Researchers said the burden of consumption and its consequences falls disproportionately on young people; in the worst-affected countries, this poses a serious threat to future stability and economic development. The region's illicit drug market is shifting from traditional plant-based drugs to a decentralised trade in synthetic substances such as Methamphetamine and synthetic opioids, including Tramadol and nitazenes. The report found that easy online access to precursor chemicals, low production costs and expanding global supply chains have enabled new criminal actors to enter the market. Synthetic opioids are at the forefront of increasingly devastating public health consequences, concentrated among young people and marginalised communities. The report concludes that coordinated regional action, drawing on multi-stakeholder coalitions, is urgently needed.

UN Resumes Humanitarian Flights in Sudan After Three-Year Hiatus

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service, operated by the World Food Programme, had resumed humanitarian flights in Sudan after nearly three years. This step is crucial to accelerate the delivery of aid to communities severely affected by the ongoing conflict. Denise Brown, head of the office, said the acquisition of the new aircraft is a critical factor for the UN and humanitarian organisations, as it facilitates faster access to areas in need. The flights, which recently travelled from Khartoum to South Kordofan, will allow aid workers and light humanitarian supplies to reach hard-to-access areas such as Kadugli and Dilling. Officials said the service is critical for accelerating humanitarian response. However, operations still face security and logistical risks in the conflict-affected country.