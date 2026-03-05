Nigeria: CAF Shifts Wafcon 2026 to July Over Logistical Setbacks

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has postponed the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), moving the tournament from its original March-April window to later in the year.

Initially scheduled for 17 March to 3 April 2026, the competition will now be played from 25 July to 16 August 2026, shortly after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup. CAF cited logistical hurdles affecting preparations as the primary reason for the adjustment.

Speculation had emerged in recent weeks that host nation Morocco was reconsidering its hosting role. Reports also suggested that South Africa signalled readiness to take over should Morocco withdraw.

In a statement, CAF said the decision followed consultations with FIFA and other stakeholders, stressing that the revised timeline would help ensure a successful tournament.

"After discussions between CAF and its partners, FIFA and other stakeholders, CAF decided to reschedule the dates of the TotalEnergies CAF WAFCON 2026 to 25 July - 16 August 2026, to ensure the success of this important women's competition, in the light of certain unforeseen circumstances," the statement reads.

CAF further expressed confidence in Morocco's ability to deliver a well-organised event, noting that preparations remain in progress despite the earlier uncertainty.

The 2026 WAFCON will contribute to the qualification process for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, adding extra competitive significance to the tournament.