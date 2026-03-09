Nigeria Demands Release of 42 Citizens Detained By Mozambique

The Nigerian government has called for the immediate release of 42 Nigerians allegedly arrested by Mozambique without any offences levelled against them.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, signed by the organisation's spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

While condemning such an act and demanding their immediate release, the NIDCOM boss said that it is distasteful to learn that only Nigerians were allegedly handpicked for arrest.

She said if they run afoul of the law, the authorities should arraign and charge them before a court of law.

She said the reported sudden and specific roundup of only Nigerians depicts a xenophobic attack on Nigerian citizens.

Dabiri-Erewa, therefore, urged the Mozambican authorities to immediately release the arrested Nigerians or let the law take its course.

According to reports, the Nigerians were specifically singled out and arrested at a spare parts market, out of all the traders and individuals present in the market, without any allegations or explanations on why they were detained.

The Nigerians arrested have been confirmed to be legal residents, and the Attorney General is reportedly not aware of any charges against them.

They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention.