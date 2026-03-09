Nigeria Demands Release of 42 Citizens Detained By Mozambique

9 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Joshua Odeyemi

The Nigerian government has called for the immediate release of 42 Nigerians allegedly arrested by Mozambique without any offences levelled against them.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), made the call in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, signed by the organisation's spokesman, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

While condemning such an act and demanding their immediate release, the NIDCOM boss said that it is distasteful to learn that only Nigerians were allegedly handpicked for arrest.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said if they run afoul of the law, the authorities should arraign and charge them before a court of law.

She said the reported sudden and specific roundup of only Nigerians depicts a xenophobic attack on Nigerian citizens.

Dabiri-Erewa, therefore, urged the Mozambican authorities to immediately release the arrested Nigerians or let the law take its course.

According to reports, the Nigerians were specifically singled out and arrested at a spare parts market, out of all the traders and individuals present in the market, without any allegations or explanations on why they were detained.

The Nigerians arrested have been confirmed to be legal residents, and the Attorney General is reportedly not aware of any charges against them.

They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.