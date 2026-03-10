Africa: All of Africa Today - March 10, 2026

Zimbabwe Rights Groups Renew Justice Calls for Itai Dzamara

Human rights organisations renewed calls for justice over the disappearance of pro-democracy activist Itai Dzamara, who was abducted 11 years ago. Dzamara disappeared on March 9, 2015, after being allegedly taken by unidentified men from a barber shop in Glen View, Harare. He has not been seen since. Dzamara had been a vocal critic of former president Robert Mugabe before his disappearance. Amnesty International Zimbabwe said Dzamara's family has endured years of anguish waiting for answers on his fate. The human rights watchdog urged the government to establish an independent, judge-led commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding Dzamara's abduction.

Kenya State House Budget Surge Sparks Scrutiny

Kenya's State House budget drew scrutiny after supplementary estimates increased the allocation to about $130 million (Sh16.9 billion), nearly doubling the original Sh8.6 billion for the 2025/26 financial year. The rise sparked debate among economists over government spending priorities and comparisons with presidential budgets in other countries, including the United States. Experts said such comparisons could be misleading because, unlike in Kenya, where many presidential operations are consolidated under the State House budget, costs in the U.S. are spread across several agencies. However, economists, including Rufas Kamau and Samuel Nyandemo, raised concerns about transparency and fiscal discipline, questioning whether the spending exceeded approved limits and whether it was justified amid Kenya's rising public debt and pressing needs in sectors such as education, healthcare, and drought response.

Guinea Dissolves 40 Parties Ahead of Elections

The government has dissolved 40 political parties, in a move critics say marks the final step towards a one-party state under President Mamady Doumbouya. The parties include the Union of Democratic Forces of Guinea and the Rally of the People of Guinea of former president Alpha Condé. It also prohibited the use of their logos and party acronyms, names, and emblems. The move comes two months after former junta head Mamady Doumbouya was sworn-in as president, following an election that saw some key challengers barred from running. The ministry said the parties had failed to comply with legal requirements, including submitting mandatory financial statements. Several of the dissolved groups have rejected the allegations, insisting they met all obligations under the law. The dissolution of the parties comes two months ahead of legislative elections, another major step in the transition from military to civilian rule. Main opposition leader Cellou Dalein Diallo has said that "direct resistance" to the country's coup leader-turned-president is now the only remaining path to change.

Puntland Seeks Justice Over Civilian Killed in US Airstrike

The Puntland Human Rights Defender Office requested that Puntland's attorney general pursue legal action and compensation following the death of a civilian in a US airstrike in northern Somalia in September 2025. A traditional elder, Omar Abdullahi Abdi, was traveling alone from Elbuh town to Badhan district when the vehicle he was traveling in was struck in Jiicanyo village in Sanaag. An investigation by a Puntland police-appointed committee found that Abdi was not involved in any armed conflict and had been heading to a clan mediation meeting. The office said the strike, attributed to United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), violated constitutional protections and international human rights standards, and urged authorities to initiate legal proceedings, keep the family informed, and seek compensation through engagement with the United States government.

MSF Warns of Humanitarian Crisis in Akobo in South Sudan

Hundreds of thousands of people in Akobo, Jonglei state in South Sudan, face the risk of renewed violence after government-led forces prepared an offensive on the opposition-held town following evacuation orders issued on 6 March. The number of people in the town, currently led by the opposition, includes over 17,000 who were displaced just weeks ago, in the ongoing conflict in the country. People in Akobo must now either flee without protection or remain at risk of being killed, while losing access to healthcare and other essential services. Medics Without Borders (MSF) calls on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and establish safe zones for those seeking shelter, to ensure secure access to humanitarian aid and essential medical care, and to protect health facilities. MSF evacuated its team from Akobo on 7 March, leaving hundreds of thousands without primary healthcare services. The local hospital and the organisation's pharmacy were looted. The medical group warned that repeated evacuations, attacks on health facilities, and ongoing fighting in Jonglei state had disrupted critical services such as malaria prevention and vaccinations. Further worsening conditions for displaced communities already living in overcrowded shelters with limited food, water and medical care.