Liberia: LDEA Top Officials Playing With Drug Money?

- A drug seizure at Liberia's main border crossing with Sierra Leone has triggered an internal investigation after conflicting testimonies from security officers raised questions about the disappearance of US$150,000 allegedly recovered during the operation and the involvement of a senior official of the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA).

The February 19 operation at the Bo Waterside port of entry in Grand Cape Mount County initially resulted in the arrest of an 18-year-old suspect and the seizure of hundreds of packs of suspected opioid drugs. But an internal inquiry has since revealed troubling discrepancies in official reports, disputed accounts of seized cash, and a controversial late-night intervention by LDEA Deputy Director for Operations Patrick Kormazu, raising fresh concerns about integrity within Liberia's anti-narcotics operations.

Despite the US$150,000 being confiscated on February 19, 2026, The Liberian Investigator has seen a Central Bank deposit slip dated March 5, 2025, showing that the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency deposited US$150,000.00. The Liberian Investigator has not been able to independently verify the authenticity of this deposit slip.

The Arrest and Drug Seizure

According to a situation report submitted by Grand Cape Mount County LDEA Commander Abdulai F. Kromah, officers conducting routine searches intercepted a Toyota mini-bus with license plate BA-6936 at the border crossing with Sierra Leone.

Inside the vehicle, officers reportedly discovered 519 packs and 19 strips of Tapentadol/Tramadol, potent opioid-based painkillers widely abused across West Africa.

Authorities arrested Bubakar Jalloh, an 18-year-old Guinean national residing in Caldwell, after the vehicle's driver fled the scene. Investigators estimated the street value of the drugs at US$72,348.22, equivalent to more than L$13 million.

The Mystery of the Missing Cash

According to the situation report, officers also discovered US$150,000 in cash in a black bag on the vehicle's front seat. However, several key officials later told investigators that no such money was ever turned over to them, contradicting the official account.

Deputy County Commander Trokon Jackson testified that the arresting officers delivered only the confiscated drugs.

"The arresting officer came to my office with the tramadol. Unfortunately, there was no cash turned over to me," Jackson told investigators. "To my utmost surprise, it was the following day that I started hearing about money."

Jackson said even investigators within his office were unaware that any cash had been recovered during the operation.

Take A Listen to the leaked audio recordings:

Situation Report Allegedly Altered

Further doubts emerged during testimony from Sengbeh N. Kamanda, Special Assistant to the county commander, who admitted the official report initially made no mention of money.

Kamanda said he was later instructed to revise the report.

"I was asked to prepare a situation report including US$100,000 that was said to have been found in a bag on the front seat," Kamanda told investigators. "Later, my boss asked me to adjust the amount to US$150,000, which I did."

He said he had no prior knowledge that any cash had been recovered before being instructed to include the amount in the report.

Border Commander Says He Never Saw the Bag

The testimony of Grand Cape Mount LDEA Commander Sazxon Tambo further deepened the mystery.

Tambo told investigators that when he arrived at the office following the arrest, he saw only the seized drugs and never observed any bag containing money.

He also said standard procedures requiring the display and documentation of seized evidence were not followed.

"Normally when such arrests are made, whatever is seized is displayed," Tambo said. "But this time there was confusion."

According to Tambo, several members of the joint security team stationed at the border were unaware of any alleged cash seizure.

Late-Night Visit Raises Questions

Investigators also examined the actions of LDEA Deputy Director for Operations Patrick Kormazu, who reportedly traveled from Monrovia to Bo Waterside later that night.

Testimony indicates that Kormazu arrived at the border at approximately 10 p.m. and attempted to remove the vehicle involved in the drug bust.

Other security personnel, including an operative from the National Security Agency (NSA), reportedly resisted the move, insisting the vehicle should remain at the scene until it could be processed during daylight hours.

Tambo said the visit raised concerns.

"For 480 pieces of tramadol, the Deputy Director for Operations came all the way here? I was concerned," he told investigators.

Another testimony alleges that during the visit, Kormazu handed US$20 to officers at the border as appreciation for their work, though that claim has not been independently verified.

Customs Says No Cash Was Received

Officials from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) stationed at Bo Waterside also say they never received any confiscated money.

Acting Customs Collector Pauline Sonah Goll said that if cash had been seized, it should have been presented to customs for documentation and proper processing.

"We did not receive any cash on February 19," Goll said. "If money was arrested by the joint security, it would have been brought to us for the appropriate process."

Internal Investigation Underway

The controversy has prompted a formal inquiry by the LDEA Professional Standards Division.

The investigation team includes Special Agent James Jallah, Deputy Chairman of the LDEA Board, board member Felecia Nyamgbay, and investigator Samson Porter.

Investigators have taken testimonies from multiple officers and security personnel involved in the operation as they attempt to determine what happened to the alleged cash seizure.

For many observers, the Bo Waterside case reflects a troubling pattern that has periodically plagued Liberia's anti-drug efforts -- allegations of internal collusion, inconsistent reporting, and disputes over seized evidence.