West Africa: EU-Supported Taskforce Seizes 735kg of Pangolin Scales

A major interdiction of 735.5 kilograms of pangolin scales by an EU-supported National Wildlife Crime Taskforce (WCTF) has once again placed the country at the center of the global fight against illegal wildlife trafficking, a multi-billion-dollar criminal industry increasingly linked to organized transnational networks.

The seizure, carried out with intelligence support from the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC), led to the arrest of two suspects now in custody at Monrovia Central Prison. Authorities say investigations are ongoing to uncover the wider criminal supply chain believed to stretch across West Africa into Asian markets, where pangolin scales are illegally traded for traditional medicine despite no scientific evidence of medicinal value.

According to officials at the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), the operation was the result of coordinated intelligence-sharing between Liberian law enforcement and international partners.

"Wildlife crime is an organized crime, and defeating it requires an organized response," said Edward Y.N.W. Appleton, Chief of Forest Law Enforcement at the FDA and Coordinator of the WCTF. "With the precise intelligence provided by our international partners at the Wildlife Justice Commission, our taskforce was able to act swiftly, decisively, and safely."

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Authorities described the bust as part of a growing shift in the country's enforcement posture--from reactive policing to intelligence-led operations targeting trafficking networks rather than isolated offenders.

The WCTF, established in 2019 and strengthened through EU-funded support under the PROBIO initiative ("Protecting biodiversity through law enforcement and community-led initiatives"), has recorded close to 100 convictions for wildlife and forest crimes in the past two years alone.

Pangolins are small, nocturnal mammals covered in keratin scales. Found across Africa and Asia, they are now considered the most heavily trafficked mammals in the world.

Despite being fully protected under Liberian law and international conventions such as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES), pangolins remain a prime target for poachers. Their scales are falsely believed in some markets--particularly in parts of Asia--to treat ailments ranging from inflammation to cancer, claims that have been widely discredited by medical science.

Conservation experts say West Africa has become a major source and transit hub for pangolin trafficking due to forest biodiversity, porous borders, and the involvement of organized crime groups.

"This is not petty bushmeat hunting anymore," a conservationist noted. "We are dealing with structured criminal enterprises that move wildlife products the same way they move drugs and arms."

Wildlife trafficking is now widely recognized as one of the world's most lucrative illicit industries, estimated to be worth between $7 billion and $23 billion annually. It sits alongside drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and human trafficking as a key pillar of transnational organized crime.

Historically, smuggling has always followed demand and enforcement gaps. From the colonial-era ivory trade to modern-day narcotics routes, criminal networks have adapted to global markets and enforcement weaknesses. In Africa, wildlife trafficking networks have evolved in parallel with other illicit economies, often sharing logistics routes, corrupt facilitators, and laundering channels.

Liberia's forests--part of the Upper Guinean biodiversity hotspot--have become both a target and a transit corridor. Similar patterns have been observed in neighboring Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, where wildlife products are increasingly shipped through coastal hubs to Asian markets.

Globally, pangolin trafficking has surged over the past two decades as enforcement pressure on elephant ivory markets increased. Criminal networks, conservationists say, shifted toward "lower-risk, high-demand" species such as pangolins.

Liberia's enforcement push and EU backing

The latest seizure underscores the growing role of international cooperation in Liberia's environmental law enforcement architecture. The European Union has been a key financial and technical partner through programs like PROBIO, which supports inter-agency coordination, training, and prosecutions.

FDA officials say that since the strengthening of the WCTF, Liberia has significantly improved its capacity to detect and prosecute wildlife crimes, including forest product smuggling and illegal trade in protected species.

"The message is clear: Liberia will not be used as a safe haven or transit route for the illegal exploitation of endangered species," an FDA statement emphasized following the operation.

The Ministry of Justice has formally charged the two suspects, and prosecutors are expected to pursue convictions under Liberia's wildlife protection laws, which carry significant penalties including imprisonment and heavy fines.

Investigators believe the seized consignment is part of a broader trafficking pipeline linking rural hunters and middlemen in Liberia to export facilitators operating across regional ports.

Typically, such networks operate in layered structures such as rural poachers harvest wildlife from forest regions, local aggregators consolidate shipments, cross-border couriers move goods through weakly monitored routes and international brokers coordinate export to destination markets.

Authorities say dismantling only the lowest level of this chain has limited long-term impact, making intelligence-led enforcement critical.

"The real victory is not just the seizure," said a security officer familiar with the case, "it is the disruption of trust and logistics within the network. That is what makes these operations meaningful."

The timing of the interception is significant as West African countries face increasing pressure from conservation groups to tighten enforcement. It also comes as global attention on biodiversity loss intensifies, particularly in tropical forest regions that serve as carbon sinks and wildlife habitats.

For Liberia, which relies heavily on its forest resources for ecological stability, tourism potential, and community livelihoods, wildlife crime represents both an environmental and governance challenge.

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Many warn that if left unchecked, illegal wildlife trade can weaken state authority in remote areas, fuel corruption, and undermine sustainable development efforts.

While the latest operation has been hailed as a success, conservation advocates stress that enforcement alone is not enough. Poverty limited economic alternatives in rural communities, and weak cross-border monitoring systems continue to fuel the trade.

"Seizures like this are critical, but they are only one part of the solution," a FDA official said. "Without community engagement and alternative livelihoods, the supply side will continue to regenerate."

The EU-supported PROBIO initiative has attempted to address this gap by combining law enforcement with community-based conservation programs. However, sustaining such efforts requires long-term funding and political commitment.

The 735.5kg seizure represents both a warning and a signal. A warning that Liberia remains embedded in global trafficking routes, and a signal that coordinated intelligence-led enforcement is beginning to bite.

As investigations continue into the broader network behind the shipment, authorities say they expect more arrests in the coming weeks.

The message from the country's wildlife enforcement authorities is now clear and firm--that the era of unchecked exploitation of endangered species is narrowing.

But as global demand persists, the battle over pangolins--and the forests they depend on--is far from over.