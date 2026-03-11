Liberia Moves to Ease Border Tensions With Guinea

Monrovia, Liberia - March 11, 2026 -- The Government of Liberia has called on citizens to remain calm as diplomatic engagements continue to address the emerging situation along the Liberia-Guinea border.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism on Capitol Hill, where authorities assured the public that the government has taken control of the matter and is actively working through diplomatic channels to maintain peace and stability between the two neighboring countries.

According to the government, national authorities are working closely with relevant institutions and local officials, while maintaining communication with their Guinean counterparts to prevent escalation and promote dialogue aimed at resolving concerns affecting communities along the shared border.

As part of the response, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has dispatched a high-level inter-ministerial delegation to the border area. The delegation includes representatives from the Ministries of Defense, Local Government, Foreign Affairs, and Justice, who have been tasked with assessing the situation and engaging local authorities on both sides of the border.

Officials say the discussions have focused on strengthening cooperation between border authorities, addressing emerging concerns, and ensuring the continued safety and stability of residents living in border communities.

The government reiterated its commitment to resolving the matter through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy, in line with Liberia's longstanding foreign policy of maintaining friendly relations and cooperation with neighboring countries in the region.

Meanwhile, authorities are urging citizens, particularly those residing in border communities, to remain law-abiding and avoid spreading unverified information that could create unnecessary tension or misunderstanding.

The government also assured the public that it will continue to monitor developments closely and provide updates as diplomatic engagements with Guinean authorities progress.

The statement was signed by Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, who reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring that peace, stability, and good neighborly relations remain central to the resolution of the border situation.