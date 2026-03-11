Liberia: Civilians Raise Liberian Flag As Armed Guinean Soldiers Occupy Border Area - Fear Forces Schools Closure in Lofa

Monrovia — As the Government of Liberia remains silent amid reports of Guinean soldiers entering Liberian territory, civilians in Lofa County appear to be stepping in to demonstrate patriotism and defend their homeland.

In a widely circulated video from the border area, a group of young Liberians are seen raising the Liberian flag while singing the national anthem, as armed Guinean soldiers look on. The incident reportedly occurred after Guinean troops ordered that the Liberian flag be removed and replaced it with their own on what residents insist is Liberian territory.

The development marks the latest twist in escalating tensions along the Liberia-Guinea border in Lofa County, which began after Guinean soldiers reportedly seized equipment belonging to a construction company working in the area.

According to accounts from workers, the latest confrontation began on March 2, 2026, when employees of BK Enterprise, a company contracted to undertake the Foya-Vahun road and street pavement project, were confronted by armed soldiers at the Sorlumba border crossing.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Workers say they were forced at gunpoint to halt operations while heavy construction equipment -- including machinery used to extract sand from the Makona River for the road project -- was confiscated by the soldiers.

In response, a Liberian government delegation led by Local Government Minister Francis Nyumalin traveled to Lofa County to engage the Guinean soldiers and their counterparts. Following discussions, the Guinean side reportedly refused to return the seized equipment, although both parties agreed to continue dialogue on the matter.

However, tensions escalated shortly after the Liberian delegation returned to Monrovia. Residents say the Guinean soldiers returned to the disputed area and proceeded to hoist the Guinean flag on Liberian soil.

Schools Shut Amid Rising Fear

Meanwhile, fear is spreading across several border communities in Lofa County following the latest developments.

Videos circulating on social media show children being hurriedly dismissed from schools in Foya District after reports that Guinean soldiers had entered Liberian territory.

Residents say the presence of armed foreign soldiers has heightened anxiety, forcing schools to close and leaving communities uncertain about their safety.

Despite mounting public concern, the Government of Liberia has yet to issue an official statement on the escalating border situation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When contacted Monday night, Minister Nyumalin told FrontPage Africa that he had just returned from Lofa and was preparing to brief the President. He said he would likely respond to FPA's inquiries Tuesday morning.

However, as of the time of publication, the minister had not responded further and the government had still not released a formal statement.

Residents along the border say the situation remains volatile and are calling on the Liberian government to act swiftly to address the growing tension and safeguard the country's territorial integrity.