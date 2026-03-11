Liberia: Leymah Gbowee Praises Foya Youth for Patriotic Stand Amid Liberia-Guinea Border Dispute

10 March 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Edwin N Khakie

MONROVIA, Liberia, March 11, 2026 -- Leymah Gbowee has praised young Liberians in Foya for raising the national flag amid rising tension along the Liberia-Guinea border.

In a message reacting to the situation, Gbowee commended the youth for demonstrating patriotism after reports that Guinean soldiers had earlier hoisted their flag on land believed to be within Liberia's territory.

"Don't buy into the narrative that Liberians are not patriotic," she said, adding, "God bless Liberia and keep us united."

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate's comments come as tensions escalate in Foya, where residents--particularly young people--have reportedly mobilized to resist what they describe as an encroachment by soldiers from Guinea along the border with Liberia.

According to local accounts, the youths gathered near the disputed area and hoisted the Liberian flag close to where Guinean troops allegedly raised their flag on what Liberians claim is their territory.

Some residents have expressed strong determination to defend the country's sovereignty, with one message circulating among community members declaring: "If it causes for us to die, we will die."

The development has heightened concern among citizens, with calls for the Liberian government to intervene quickly to prevent the situation from escalating.

Observers say Liberia's security apparatus must move swiftly to engage in dialogue and de-escalation while ensuring the protection of communities along the border.

Local leaders and residents are also urging authorities to increase security presence in the area as reports circulate that Guinea may be laying claim to a portion of Liberian territory.

The Liberia-Guinea border has historically experienced periodic disputes, often requiring diplomatic engagement between both governments to maintain peace and stability in the region.

