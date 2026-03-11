Liberia Breaks Silence On Lofa Border Tension, Urges Calm As Diplomatic Efforts Continue

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has finally broken its silence over the escalating tension along the Liberia-Guinea border in Lofa County, where reports indicate that armed Guinean soldiers crossed into Liberian territory and raised their national flag.

The incident has sparked concern among residents of the affected border communities, with reports that Liberian civilians responded by hoisting the Liberian flag and singing the national anthem in a show of patriotism.

In a statement issued Tuesday from Capitol Hill, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah said the government is fully aware of the situation and is actively addressing it through diplomatic channels.

"The Government assures all citizens and residents that it has taken seize of the situation unfolding along the Liberia-Guinea border and is actively engaging the matter through established diplomatic channels," the statement said.

According to the government, the approach is aimed at resolving the situation peacefully and maintaining the long-standing friendly relations between Liberia and Guinea.

High-Level Delegation Dispatched

Minister Piah disclosed that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has dispatched a high-level inter-ministerial delegation to the border region to engage local authorities and assess the situation.

The delegation includes representatives from the Ministries of Defense, Local Government, Foreign Affairs, and Justice.

The government said discussions are focused on addressing the emerging concerns along the border, strengthening cooperation between local authorities on both sides, and ensuring that peace and stability are maintained for residents living in the affected communities.

Government Calls for Calm

Meanwhile, the government is urging citizens, particularly those living in border communities, to remain calm and law-abiding as diplomatic efforts continue.

Authorities also warned the public against spreading unverified information that could escalate tensions or create unnecessary fear.

"The public is encouraged to rely only on verified information from official government sources and to avoid spreading unverified reports that may create misunderstanding," the statement said.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to resolving the matter through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy, consistent with Liberia's foreign policy of maintaining cordial relations with neighboring countries.

Officials say the public will be kept informed as discussions with Guinean authorities continue.