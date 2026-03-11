South Africa: 'No Immediate Risk' of Fuel Shortages in South Africa, Most Oil Imports From Nigeria

11 March 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Ed Stoddard

The Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources message follows alarms raised in the media media about impending fuel shortages in South Africa. With domestic refining capacity slashed and a Middle East conflict that shows no sign of ending, nerves have clearly been jangled.

There is no need to rush out and fill jerrycans with petrol or diesel - even though a critical refinery is closed for scheduled maintenance and missiles are flying around the powder keg that is the Middle East.

That is the message on Wednesday night from the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR).

"While prolonged geopolitical tensions may exert pressure on international oil prices, the Department wishes to assure the public that there is currently no immediate risk of fuel shortages in South Africa," the department said.

South Africa's road to deindustrialisation has seen the closure of several refineries and of the two left standing - Natref and Astron Energy - the latter is closed for a routine and planned maintenance shutdown from 14 February to the end of April.

"... as part of standard operational planning, the company has secured sufficient fuel imports to cover supply requirements during this maintenance period," the DMPR said.

South Africa also still has the Sasol Secunda coal-to-liquids plant.

These facilities rely on crude oil imports sourced primarily from west Africa and increasingly from other countries across the African continent.

