South Africa Calls for Ceasefire, Dialogue Amid Middle East Tensions

South Africa continues to call for an urgent ceasefire and dialogue as tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, warning that the conflict threatens global stability and humanitarian conditions.

Speaking during a media briefing in Pretoria on Wednesday, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) Ronald Lamola said the worsening conflict has heightened anxiety across the region and beyond, while placing pressure on global food and energy systems.

"The escalation of tension in the Middle East heralds great anxiety and uncertainty in the region, the continent and the world," Lamola said.

He said the destruction of civilian infrastructure across the region has already begun to trigger inflationary pressures, energy insecurity and food shortages, partly due to disruptions in fertiliser supply in the agriculture sector.

South Africa also reiterated its condemnation of actions that violate international law, warning that the continued escalation risks undermining global multilateral institutions.

Lamola stressed that the United Nations Security Council must prioritise humanitarian concerns over geopolitical interests in responding to the crisis.

"The United Nations Security Council, now more than ever, is called upon to prioritise humanity over geopolitical preferences. This is an existential moment for multilateralism, which must reverberate in Sudan, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo," he said.

Lamola said he had been in contact with his counterparts in the Gulf region, who have expressed concern about the escalating conflict and its potential consequences.

"At this stage, there is no open discussion happening among the warring parties - the United States, Israel and Iran - which makes the likelihood of further escalation very real," he said.

South Africa has maintained that dialogue remains the only viable path toward a sustainable solution, adding that no military intervention can deliver lasting peace.

"As South Africa, we have said that if called upon...we remain ready and available to support any process to a peaceful resolution and a ceasefire.

"We have continued to call for opening of a dialogue amongst all the warring parties towards a peaceful resolution, because we always believe that no military solution can be found in this situation that can be sustainable. It is through dialogue that a sustainable solution can be concluded," Lamola said.

South Africans abroad

The department urged South African citizens currently in the Middle East to ensure they are registered with South African diplomatic missions so that their whereabouts are known should conditions worsen.

Citizens travelling abroad for business, education or leisure have also been encouraged to register with the nearest South African embassy or consulate.

Minister Lamola said South Africans should download the DIRCO Travel Smart App to and register their travel details, provide next-of-kin information and contact diplomatic missions in case of distress.

Government further warned citizens to carefully verify overseas job opportunities after reports of individuals being misled by fraudulent recruitment schemes and ending up in conflict-affected areas.

The Head of Public Diplomacy at DIRCO, Clayson Monyela, said government has called on South Africans in the region, particularly in Gulf states, to register their details with embassies to help officials identify those who may need assistance.

"We've been making a call for South Africans, firstly, to register with us so that we know who is there and what type of help they need," Monyela said.

He said the department has been assisting citizens who wish to leave the region by facilitating evacuations through available commercial flights.

"In the first couple of days when the attacks were happening, the airspaces were closed in all of these countries, so it was impossible to move in or out. But in the last couple of days, airspaces have partially reopened and commercial airlines are beginning to operate again," he said.

He added that some South Africans have already taken advantage of these flights to return home.

In cases where flights were not immediately available, government has assisted citizens to travel through land borders into neighbouring countries where flights could be accessed.

"We've been moving other people through land borders to cross into countries where flights are available, and South Africans have been coming home," Monyela said. - SAnews.gov.za