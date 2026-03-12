Liberia: Sorlumba Border Secured After Standoff As Liberian Police Restore Calm, Urge Residents to Stand Down

FOYA — Security forces of the Liberian National Police say they have secured the Sorlumba border area in Foya District following a tense standoff Wednesday that raised fears of a potential confrontation along the Liberia-Guinea boundary.

Authorities say calm has since been restored after Deputy Police Director Col. J. Nelson Freeman of Police Unit 102 and local leaders intervened, engaging community youths who had mobilized earlier in defense of Liberia's territorial integrity amid reports of possible encroachment by Guinean soldiers.

The police deployment forms part of an effort to stabilize the sensitive border corridor along the Makona River and prevent further escalation between civilians and armed personnel across the frontier.

Police Commander Engages Youths at Border

Upon arriving in the area, Deputy Police Director Freeman met with dozens of youths gathered near the border and commended them for their vigilance while urging them to allow national security institutions to handle the situation.

Freeman acknowledged the patriotic concerns expressed by the community but emphasized that the Liberian National Police has now assumed full responsibility for maintaining security along the border.

"In the absence of national security, you were concerned about the integrity of your country. What you did yesterday, any patriotic citizen would have done it. We are here now. Our job is to protect you and make sure that you are safe. Please support us. All we want you to do is to stay in the back. Please give us the cooperation. Government has been concerned."

He urged residents to remain calm and cooperate with security personnel as authorities work to manage the situation and prevent further tension in the border communities.

County Superintendent Calls for Calm

Meanwhile, Lofa County Superintendent Lavelah Massaquoi has assured residents that the immediate tension has subsided and appealed to those who fled their homes during the standoff to return.

Speaking during a live interview with Voice of Lofa TV, Massaquoi said the matter has already been escalated to national authorities and is being addressed through diplomatic engagement between Liberia and Guinea.

"What is important right now is to say to everybody to remain calm, this thing is country to country, national government has taken seize of the matter."

According to the superintendent, the situation requires state-level intervention and coordination between both governments to prevent further misunderstanding along the shared border.

Youths Urged to Stay Away from the River

Superintendent Massaquoi also appealed to young people who had positioned themselves along the river to avoid returning to the area where the confrontation occurred.

"I want to plead with the young people not to go back to the river, stay where you are. The police containment is already at the border and they will protect all of us."

He emphasized that while diplomatic discussions continue between Liberia and Guinea, residents should remain within Liberian territory and allow authorities to resolve the issue through peaceful channels.

Local Authorities Reassure Displaced Residents

Foya Statutory Superintendent Joseph S. Mbokar has meanwhile begun visiting towns and villages across the district to reassure residents and encourage those who fled during the tension to return to their homes.

Mbokar praised the youths for their vigilance but stressed that the presence of the Liberian National Police now ensures the situation is under control.

"When I was coming, I made a stop to every town and village telling them not to escape with belongings as it was only misunderstanding and not war."

According to local leaders, police officers will maintain a security presence around the Sorlumba border while authorities continue monitoring developments and awaiting further diplomatic engagement between Liberia and Guinea.

Despite the restoration of calm, residents in several communities along the Makona River corridor remain cautious as officials work to prevent further incidents in the sensitive border region.