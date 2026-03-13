Liberia: Koijee Accuses Minister Nyumalin of Illegal Mining Role in Liberia-Guinea Border Tension

Monrovia — Jefferson Tamba Koijee, Secretary General of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change, has accused Liberia's Minister of Local Government, Francis Sakila Nyumalin, of fueling the ongoing tension along the Liberia-Guinea border.

The dispute has heightened concerns in communities near the Makona River, particularly around the Sorlumba Clan area, where recent confrontations have been reported.

When contacted by a FrontPage Africa reporter, Minister Nyumalin declined to respond to the allegations.

"Tell Jefferson Koijee I say no comment," he said.

Koijee's Allegations

In a statement posted on his social media page Thursday, Koijee claimed the tension at the border extends beyond a simple diplomatic misunderstanding.

"Reliable and unassailable information under our domain suggests that Minister Nyumalin is the owner of dredging equipment currently engaged in illicit mining activities along the Makona River," Koijee alleged.

According to him, the alleged illegal mining activities are linked to the tensions currently unfolding along the Liberia-Guinea border.

He further accused the minister of triggering actions that threaten Liberia's sovereignty.

"Francis Sakila Nyumalin is the progenitor of the unprovoked attack on our sovereignty and the reckless gambling of our hard-earned peace," Koijee stated.

Dispute Linked to Illegal Operations

Koijee also claimed that the confrontation between Liberia and Guinea at the Sorlumba Port of Entry stems from activities tied to the minister.

"This exact location has been the center of repeated complaints from Guinean authorities regarding illegal operations. Rather than addressing these grievances through lawful and diplomatic means, Nyumalin chose the path of arrogance and impunity, ignoring all diplomatic warnings," he said.

Allegations of Armed Mobilization

Koijee further alleged that when Guinean authorities seized the equipment, the minister responded by mobilizing an armed group.

"When Guinean officials rightfully seized the illegal equipment, the minister, enraged and defiant, mobilized an armed militia group he had established during the 2023 general and presidential elections," Koijee claimed.

He further alleged that the group had previously been implicated in the killings of Tamba Momo and other residents of Foya District.

"Their actions represent not just individual lawlessness but a collapse of moral and constitutional order within a government that once promised to uphold justice and liberty," Koijee added.

Call for Accountability

Koijee called for immediate action against the minister, urging the government to investigate the allegations.

"Francis Sakila Nyumalin Sr. has become the living symbol of state failure, a man whose actions endanger our borders, our people, and our peace. We therefore call for his immediate dismissal, arrest, and prosecution," he said.

Koijee warned that if the administration of President Joseph Boakai fails to act, the already fragile situation between Liberia and Guinea could deteriorate further.

"The Liberian people deserve justice, peace, and leaders who serve the nation--not warlords masquerading as ministers," he said.