Liberia: 'War Is Inevitable,' Says Ex-Rebel Commander 'Gen. Butt Naked' Amid Liberia-Guinea Border Tensions

MONROVIA — Former warlord-turned-evangelist Joshua Milton Blahyi has warned that Liberia could face another armed conflict if tensions along the Liberia-Guinea border escalate, urging the government to strengthen the country's military preparedness before the situation worsens.

Blahyi, widely known during Liberia's civil war by his nom de guerre "General Butt Naked", made the remarks Thursday, March 12, as concerns grow over a series of incidents along the northern frontier in Lofa County, where a territorial dispute involving Guinean soldiers and Liberian residents has raised fears of a broader confrontation.

The former militia commander said recent events along the Liberia-Guinea border should serve as a warning to both national leaders and citizens that the country must begin preparing for potential security threats.

"God is opening the eyes of the nation," Blahyi said in remarks circulating widely on social media. "This country must prepare itself. War is inevitable."

Border Incident Sparks Concern

Blahyi's warning follows reports that individuals believed to be Guinean crossed into a disputed area in Lofa County and planted the Guinean national flag on territory Liberians claim as their own.

Local accounts say Liberian youths removed the flag, triggering tensions that have since escalated along the frontier.

Authorities and residents in border communities say Guinean soldiers later returned to the disputed area to reestablish their presence.

The situation has already caused disruption in several villages near the border, with some residents reportedly fleeing their homes while local leaders appeal for calm.

A Controversial Figure from Liberia's War

During the early 1990s conflict, "General Butt Naked" was associated with fighters linked to the United Liberation Movement of Liberia for Democracy, particularly the ULIMO-J faction.

In testimony before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Liberia in 2008, Blahyi publicly confessed to participating in wartime atrocities and claimed responsibility for thousands of deaths.

The TRC later listed him among individuals not recommended for prosecution because he cooperated with investigators and admitted his role in the conflict, a decision that has continued to provoke debate among Liberians as the country moves toward establishing a war and economic crimes court.

Since the end of the war, Blahyi has reinvented himself as a Christian preacher who says he now dedicates his life to rehabilitation and community outreach.

"God Is Showing Liberia a Sign"

In his remarks, Blahyi framed the border dispute as a warning sign that Liberia must take national security more seriously.

"What God showed you these few days is to remind us about the history of this country," he said.

Blahyi pointed to Liberia's experience during the Ebola virus disease, arguing that the country survived past crises through what he described as divine intervention.

"We know how God helped us when Ebola came," he said. "Our rate was lower than the countries we suffered it from. You think it is any other thing?"

According to him, the developments along the Guinea border should not be dismissed as an isolated dispute but viewed as an early warning for the nation.

"God is warning the nation," he said. "Before things get worse, we must prepare."

Criticism of Political Leadership

Blahyi also used the moment to criticize Liberia's political leadership, accusing officials of neglecting national security while prioritizing personal wealth and political interests.

"You'll be spending money on unnecessary things," he said. "You'll enrich yourselves and your families."

He contrasted the salaries of senior government officials with the low pay of rank-and-file soldiers, arguing that Liberia's military remains under-resourced.

"You are making $7,000 to $13,000 when soldiers are not even making $300," he said.

Blahyi called on all three branches of government, the executive, legislature, and judiciary, to redirect national resources toward strengthening Liberia's defense capabilities.

"Senators, representatives, executives, judiciary, the plenty money you people eating, sacrifice some now," he said.

Warning Over Food Security

Blahyi also raised concerns about Liberia's dependence on imported food, warning that global instability or conflict could disrupt supply chains and leave the country vulnerable.

"He said there will be wars and rumors of wars," he said, referencing biblical prophecy.

"With what is going on in the world, if food stops coming and ships cannot bring food to Liberia, are you preparing your constituents to survive?"

Liberia imports the majority of its rice and other staple foods -- a longstanding vulnerability that economists have frequently warned could become a national security risk during regional crises.

Blahyi suggested that in times of scarcity, stronger neighboring states could prioritize their own survival.

"The strongest nation around here will come with troops, war tanks and anti-aircraft," he warned. "They will go to your port and collect the food."

Civil War Memories Shape His Warning

Drawing on his own experiences during Liberia's civil war, Blahyi described the severe hunger and hardship civilians faced during the conflict.

"Hunger can do anything," he said. "A hungry mind does not think."

Recalling a personal episode from the war years, he said fighters once became stranded between Lofa Bridge and Gotcha Plantation while searching for food.

"We walked from Lofa Bridge to Gotcha Plantation for 13 days," he said. "We started digging by the riverside so the people could fish."

Praise for Lofa Youths

Despite his warning, Blahyi commended the young Liberians who reportedly resisted the planting of the Guinean flag in Lofa County.

"Thank God for those young men," he said. "If God used them to frighten Guinea and disarm their intentions."

However, he cautioned that such acts of resistance should be guided through formal national service rather than spontaneous confrontation.

"The government should act now," he said. "Find those children, let recruitment start from those areas. Bring them and train them."

According to him, the courage displayed by the youths could indicate a willingness among young Liberians to defend the country if properly trained.

"That thing they exhibited, only God and wisdom can take it from their head," he said. "Some of them might die in it, and some of them might survive and become heroes."