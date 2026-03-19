Liberia: Momentum On Accountability Must Lead to a Functioning War Crimes Court

press release

This joint statement supported by the Advocates for Human Rights, Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform of Liberia, Global Justice and Research Project, Center for Justice and Accountability, Civitas Maxima, Global Justice Center, and Human Rights Watch was delivered at the 61st regular session of the UN Human Rights Council during the adoption of Liberia Universal Periodic Review (UPR) outcome held on March 18, 2026.

Liberia's support for key recommendations received during its fourth UPR cycle is a significant and welcome step toward at last delivering justice for serious international crimes during the country's civil wars. These include recommendations aimed at the establishment and effective functioning of a war and economic crimes court and full implementation of the country's Truth and Reconciliation Commission's recommendations.

As reflected in the Working Group report, Liberia has already begun implementing these recommendations, including by creating an office to support work establishing a war crimes court and requesting technical assistance from the UN.

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To fulfil the UPR recommendations it has accepted, Liberia should now advance decisively without delay toward operationalizing the court. Draft legislation to establish the court has been prepared by the government and civil society organizations. Close collaboration between the government, civil society, and other experts is necessary to ensure a final statute and infrastructure arrangements that reflect international standards and best practice. Public consultations-especially with victims and affected communities-should be central to this process.

We also encourage Liberia and its international partners to ensure adequate financial and technical support to a future court, so it can be credible, independent, and effective. This includes fair-trial safeguards, strong witness protection, meaningful victim participation, and an overall gender-competent and survivor-centered approach.

Finally, we urge Liberia to develop and implement a comprehensive reparations scheme for victims of gross human rights violations and war crimes, in line with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission recommendations and best practice.

For survivors who have waited more than twenty years, the progress reflected in this UPR cycle must translate into concrete action. Liberia now has an opportunity to fulfil that promise.

^ Human Rights Council, Report of the Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review: Liberia, A/HRC/61/5, 5 January 2026, available at: https://digitallibrary.un.org/record/4102290/files/A_HRC_61_5-EN.pdf