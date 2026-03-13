Ghana: UN Orders Investigation Into Missile Attack On Ghanaian Troops

THE United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has condemned the March 6, 2026, missile attack on Ghanaian troops in Lebanon.

Ghana lodged a formal protest with the world body for an immediate and impartial investigations into the attack.

Consequently, Mr Guterres has ordered an investigation into the matter and assured Ghana that perpetrators responsible for the attack on the peacekeeper serving UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Al Qawzah, in southwestern Lebanon were brought to book, a statement issued by the UN cited by The Ghanaian Times has stated.

Four Ghanaian soldiers were injured in the missile attack which occurred during the ongoing United States-Israel and Iran war.

The battalion's officers' mess was completely destroyed by re as a result of the attack. The injured were treated at a medical bunker before being evacuated to the UN Mission's referral hospital in Beirut, where their condition is now reported as stable, while the remaining troops were been sheltered in underground bunkers.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Samuel Okudjeto Ablakwa, on March 7, announced safety of the entire Ghanaian contingent deployed under the UN ag.

Shiite movement, Hezbollah, has stepped up rocket and drone attacks toward northern Israel in retaliation for joint Israeli-American strikes against Iran. In response, the Israel Defense Forces have launched airstrikes and ground operations in southern Lebanon, triggering fighting, widespread destruction and civilian displacement.

UNIFIL, deployed since 1978 to monitor the cessation of hostilities along the "Blue Line" and support the Lebanese army in maintaining security, now nds itself increasingly exposed to the risks generated by the military operations of the various parties to the con ict.

Ghana described the incident as a "serious violation of international law" that may amount to a war crime and called for those responsible to be identi ed and prosecuted.

The Ghanaian government also urged the UN to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its personnel.

"The Government of Ghana assures its valiant soldiers that no effort will be spared in pursuing justice and ensuring enhanced protection," the of cial statement read, reaf rming Ghana's "unwavering commitment" to peacekeeping operations.

In response, the Secretary-General reaf rmed that, "the safety and security of United Nations personnel and property must be respected at all times" and that "those responsible must be held accountable."

The UN then urged all parties to immediately de-escalate and fully comply with their obligations under Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), the foundational text underpinning UNIFIL's deployment in southern Lebanon.

The incident comes amid a broader military escalation across the Middle East.