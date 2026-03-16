Nigeria: Lassa Fever Death Toll Hits 109 Despite Decline in New Infections - NCDC

The Lassa virus is transmitted to humans mainly through handling infected rats, food or household items contaminated by the rats’ urine and faeces.

The NCDC said the case fatality rate currently stands at 23.2 per cent, higher than the 18.7 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported a decline in new Lassa fever infections, with confirmed cases dropping to 65 in Epidemiological Week 9 of 2026.

However, the death toll from the disease has risen to 109 so far this year, according to the agency's latest Lassa Fever Situation Report covering 23 February to 1 March 2026.

The report shows that the number of new confirmed cases decreased from 77 recorded in Week 8 to 65 in the latest reporting week.

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The infections were recorded in Bauchi, Taraba, Benue, Ondo, Edo, Plateau and Nasarawa States.

The NCDC said the case fatality rate currently stands at 23.2 per cent, higher than the 18.7 per cent recorded during the same period in 2025.

Spread across states

The report shows that at least 18 states have recorded confirmed cases so far this year across 69 local government areas.

However, five states account for the majority of infections. About 86 per cent of confirmed cases were reported from Bauchi, Taraba, Ondo, Benue and Edo states.

The NCDC added that the most affected age group is people between 21 and 30 years.

Six healthcare workers were also infected with the disease as of Week 9.

Response measures

The public health agency said it has intensified response activities across affected states to contain the outbreak.

Among the interventions, the NCDC launched a targeted infection prevention and control (IPC) ring strategy in Benue State with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The agency also said it is supporting high-burden states with active case searches and contact tracing in collaboration with RTI International through funding from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Other response efforts include the distribution and pre-positioning of personal protective equipment (PPE) in health facilities, activation of the Lassa fever incident management system in several states, and deployment of national rapid response teams to seven high-burden states.

The NCDC said it also conducted a high-level field mission to Bauchi State with support from Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) to strengthen outbreak control efforts.

Laboratories across the national network are also analysing samples to ensure prompt diagnosis and treatment of cases, while treatment centres in affected states continue to manage confirmed infections.

Challenges

Despite ongoing interventions, the agency said several challenges continue to hamper response efforts.

These include late presentation of cases at health facilities, which contributes to the high fatality rate, as well as poor health-seeking behaviour driven partly by the cost of treatment.

The NCDC also identified poor environmental sanitation and low awareness in high-burden communities as key factors contributing to the spread of the disease.

In addition, the agency expressed concern about the increasing number of infections among healthcare workers.

Recommendations

To curb the outbreak, the NCDC urged state governments to strengthen community engagement and awareness campaigns on Lassa fever prevention throughout the year.

It also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high level of suspicion for the disease, ensure early referral of suspected cases and strictly adhere to infection prevention and control measures.

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The agency further called for stronger collaboration between government and partners to improve the capacity of states to prevent, detect and respond quickly to Lassa fever outbreaks.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by the Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

It can also spread from person to person through contact with bodily fluids.

The disease often begins with fever, weakness, and headache, and may progress to more severe symptoms such as bleeding, difficulty breathing, swelling, and organ failure.

Early diagnosis and prompt treatment with Ribavirin are critical for improving survival.