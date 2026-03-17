At least 23 persons were killed while 146 others sustained injuries in the multiple explosions that rocked Maiduguri, Borno State Capital, on Monday night.

The blasts occurred at the entrance gate of University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), Monday Market and Post Office areas of the ancient city.

Surajo Abdullahi, a Zonal Coordinator at The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who confirmed the figures to Daily Trust, said 169 victims had been evacuated to three hospitals in Maiduguri.

"108 are currently receiving treatment at University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), 20 at Umaru Shehu hospital, and 17 at Maiduguri Specialist hospital," he said.

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Many residents said the city, once known for daily shootings and bombings, had witnessed relative peace for many years.

"Everything has now returned fresh - the fear, and the gory scenes. These multiple blasts have indicated a significant surge in violence in a city that has been peaceful over the years," a resident, who did not want his name mentioned, said.

The last major attack was 2021, when Boko Haram fighters fired mortars that killed at least 10 people in the city, followed by the suicide bomb attack at a mosque in Gambarou market.

While advising residents to remain calm but vigilant, the Borno State Police command said its EOD (Explosive Ordinance Department) had been deployed to the scene for assessment.

According to the spokesman of the command, ASP Nahum Kenneth Daso, joint security operatives and emergency responders were on top of the situation.

Residents were about to get over Sunday night attack on military location at Ajilari, an outskirt of Maiduguri, when the latest incident occurred.