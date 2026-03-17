Nigeria: Zulum Condemns Maiduguri Explosion, Urges Vigilance During Ramadan

17 March 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Zulum, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, expressed sadness over the incident.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has condemned the explosion that occurred in parts of Maiduguri on Monday evening, describing the incident as cruel and cowardly.

Mr Zulum, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, expressed sadness over the incident, which he said targeted innocent people during the holy month of Ramadan.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, the governor called for increased vigilance and heightened security measures, particularly in places of worship and other public areas.

"I am deeply saddened by the explosions that occurred in parts of the metropolis on Monday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured as a result of the blast. The act is utterly condemnable, barbaric and inhumane," Mr Zulum said.

He noted that the recent surge in attacks might be linked to ongoing military operations against insurgents in Sambisa Forest and other hideouts.

The governor, however, assured residents that the military and other security agencies were on top of the situation and had put in place adequate measures to prevent further security breaches in Maiduguri and across the state.

Mr Zulum urged residents to remain calm, continue their lawful activities, and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to security agencies.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.