Nigeria: Zulum Condemns Maiduguri Explosion, Urges Vigilance During Ramadan

Mr Zulum, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, expressed sadness over the incident.

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has condemned the explosion that occurred in parts of Maiduguri on Monday evening, describing the incident as cruel and cowardly.

Mr Zulum, who is currently in Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj, expressed sadness over the incident, which he said targeted innocent people during the holy month of Ramadan.

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In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media, Dauda Iliya, the governor called for increased vigilance and heightened security measures, particularly in places of worship and other public areas.

"I am deeply saddened by the explosions that occurred in parts of the metropolis on Monday evening. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims and those injured as a result of the blast. The act is utterly condemnable, barbaric and inhumane," Mr Zulum said.

He noted that the recent surge in attacks might be linked to ongoing military operations against insurgents in Sambisa Forest and other hideouts.

The governor, however, assured residents that the military and other security agencies were on top of the situation and had put in place adequate measures to prevent further security breaches in Maiduguri and across the state.

Mr Zulum urged residents to remain calm, continue their lawful activities, and promptly report any suspicious movements or activities to security agencies.

(NAN)