In a statement released on Tuesday, CAF confirmed that the decision was taken in line with its regulations, overturning the earlier outcome of the controversial final played in Rabat.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially declared Morocco the winners of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a ruling by its Appeal Board that Senegal forfeited the final match.

In a statement released on Tuesday, CAF confirmed that the decision was taken in line with its regulations, overturning the earlier outcome of the controversial final played in Rabat.

"The CAF Appeal Board decided that in application of Article 84 of the Regulations of the Africa Cup of Nations, the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the Final Match... with the result recorded as 3-0 in favour of the Fédération Royale Marocaine de Football (FRMF)," the statement read.

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The ruling followed an appeal lodged by Morocco's football federation, with CAF stating that the protest was upheld and that Senegal had breached Article 82 of the competition's regulations through the conduct of their team.

"The CAF Appeal Board further finds that the conduct of the Senegal team falls within the scope of Articles 82 and 84... It is declared that the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football (FSF), through the conduct of its team, infringed Article 82," CAF added.

The decision effectively overturns Senegal's on-field 1-0 extra-time victory, which had been secured through Pape Gueye's goal after a dramatic and chaotic final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

That match was marred by controversy late in regulation time when a VAR-awarded penalty to Morocco sparked protests from Senegal's players and officials, many of whom temporarily walked off the pitch. The incident led to a lengthy delay, crowd unrest, and widespread criticism.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had strongly condemned the scenes, describing the behaviour as "unacceptable."

"It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner... violence cannot be tolerated in our sport; it is simply not right," Infantino said at the time, while also stressing the need to respect match officials and the Laws of the Game.

More actions taken by CAF

In addition to awarding Morocco the title, CAF also reviewed several disciplinary matters linked to the final. Moroccan player Ismaël Saibari received a reduced sanction of a two-match suspension, with one match suspended, while a previously imposed $100,000 fine was cancelled.

CAF also fined Morocco's federation over incidents involving ball boys and interference around the VAR review area, though some penalties were reduced on appeal.

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The ruling brings a dramatic end to one of the most controversial finals in AFCON history and hands Morocco their long-awaited continental crown on home soil. Senegal, who had been celebrating a second AFCON title after their 2021 triumph, now lose the honour following CAF's final decision.

This would be Morocco's second AFCON title, having won the Continental crown only in 1976.