Africa: If Morocco-Senegal Was Semi-Final, How Would CAF Apply the Rule?

opinion

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Tuesday stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title and awarded a 3-0 victory to Morocco in a dramatic boardroom decision, citing violations of Articles 82 and 84 of its competition regulations governing team withdrawals.

Caf has not just rewritten the result of the 2025 Afcon final; it has stretched its own rules to a point where their meaning begins to collapse under scrutiny.

First, Article 82 states that, "If, for any reason whatsoever, a team withdraws from the competition or does not report for a match, or refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered looser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition. The same shall apply for the teams previously disqualified by decision of Caf."

And Article 84 says "The team which contravenes the provisions of articles 82 and 83 shall be eliminated for good from the competition. This team will lose its match by 3-0 unless the opponent has scored a more advantageous result at the time when the match was interrupted, in this case this score will be maintained. The Organising Committee may adopt further measures."

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At the heart of the controversy lies a simple but decisive question: what legally constitutes "withdrawal" under Caf regulations? Articles 82 and 84, which the Appeals Board relied on, are explicit in tone but ambiguous in application.

They speak of a team that "refuses to play" or "leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee." The punishment is severe and unambiguous: forfeiture, elimination, and a 3-0 loss.

But that clarity begins to unravel when applied to what actually happened in the final between Senegal and Morocco on January 18 in Rabat with Congolese referee Jean-Jaques Ndala at the centre of it all.

Senegal did leave the pitch during the chaos that followed the disputed penalty incident. That much is not in dispute. What is equally not in dispute, however, is that they returned. The match resumed. Crucially, it was completed under the authority of the referee, who had neither abandoned the match nor blown the final whistle at the time of the interruption.

When Senegal came back onto the field, they did so within a match that was still legally alive. Moreover, the controversial penalty was taken as awarded by the referee.

This is where Caf's interpretation begins to look legally strained.

If Article 82 is to be applied strictly, the offence is not merely leaving the pitch; it is leaving and thereby terminating participation in the match. The language "refuses to play" and "leaves the ground before the regular end" implies finality.

It suggests a definitive abandonment, not a temporary disruption. Senegal's strongest argument is precisely here: they did not refuse to play. They did not abandon the match. They returned and saw it through to its conclusion.

The referee's conduct reinforces this position. By allowing Senegal back onto the pitch and continuing the game, the referee effectively validated the continuation of the match under the Laws of the Game. This is not a trivial detail. In football's legal structure, the referee is the ultimate authority on the field. His decision to resume play transforms what could have been an abandonment into a mere interruption.

Caf, in overturning the result, is therefore not just punishing Senegal's conduct; it is implicitly overruling the referee's management of the match.

That raises a deeper institutional question: can an administrative body retroactively redefine an incident that was resolved in real time by the match official? If the referee did not deem the walk-off an abandonment, on what basis does Caf later elevate it to one?

The absence of a defined time threshold in the rules compounds this problem. Article 83 introduces a 15-minute window for teams failing to appear at kick-off, but no such parameter exists for temporary departures during a match. Without a clear temporal benchmark, Caf's decision rests on subjective interpretation rather than codified standard. That is a dangerous place for a governing body to operate, especially in a continental final.

Even more contentious is the proportionality of the sanction.

Stripping a team of a title after the final whistle has been blown is an extreme remedy, typically reserved for cases of ineligibility, fraud, or match-fixing. Here, Caf has applied it to what Senegal can credibly frame as a protest-induced delay rather than a refusal to compete. The match was played to completion. A result was produced on the field. Overturning that result after the fact risks undermining the very principle of sporting finality.

Morocco's argument--that the interruption compromised the integrity of the match--is not without merit. But integrity cuts both ways. If a match is deemed compromised beyond repair, the logical remedy would be abandonment and replay, not selective retroactive forfeiture after completion.

What Caf has done instead is to apply the harshest possible sanction under a rule whose applicability is, at best, debatable. In doing so, it has created a precedent where the boundary between interruption and abandonment is no longer clearly defined, and where completed matches are no longer immune from administrative reversal.

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And this is where the ruling opens a far more uncomfortable hypothetical--one that exposes the fragility of Caf's logic. If this same incident had occurred in a semifinal rather than a final, what then? If a team "forfeits" weeks after a match that was played to completion, does Caf retroactively promote the opponent to the final? And if that final has already been played, do they annul it and order a replay between Morocco and a different team? Or do they allow a champion to stand while simultaneously rewriting the path that produced it?

This is not a theoretical curiosity; it is a stress test of governance. Because a rule that cannot produce consistent outcomes across identical scenarios is not a rule--it is a discretionary tool.

For Senegal, the legal pathway is clear: argue that the match never ceased to exist, that the referee's authority validated its completion, and that Caf has overreached in recharacterizing a temporary disruption as a definitive withdrawal.

For Caf, the damage may extend beyond this single final. Rules are only as strong as their consistency. In this case, the governing body has enforced certainty in punishment while operating in ambiguity of interpretation. That is not just a legal weakness; it is a governance failure.