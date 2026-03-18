Africa: Middle East Crisis - What It Means for Oil-Rich but Refining-Poor African Economies, By Adewale Sanyaolu

opinion

The lesson from every Middle East crisis is clear: global energy shocks will continue to occur, and their effects will continue to reverberate across the world. For Africa's oil-rich but refining-poor economies, the real challenge is not merely surviving these shocks but using them as catalysts for structural transformation...Until that transformation occurs, events thousands of miles away in the Middle East will continue to shape the daily economic realities of millions of African citizens...

Rising tensions in the Middle East have once again exposed the fragile energy architecture of many African economies, particularly oil-producing nations that lack sufficient domestic refining capacity. As global markets react to geopolitical uncertainty in one of the world's most strategic oil-producing regions, the ripple effects are already being felt across continents.

For Africa, the implications are both immediate and profound.

The Middle East remains the nerve centre of global oil supply, with key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz serving as the lifeline for a significant portion of the world's crude exports. Any disruption in this corridor -- whether through conflict, sanctions or heightened military activity -- inevitably triggers volatility in international oil prices.

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When prices spike, the impact quickly cascades through global supply chains, raising transportation costs, increasing inflation and slowing economic growth in vulnerable economies.

Ironically, some of the most vulnerable countries in this scenario are Africa's oil-producing nations themselves. Despite their vast crude reserves, many of these countries still depend heavily on imported refined petroleum products due to inadequate local refining capacity. Nigeria, Angola and several other producers continue to export crude oil, while importing petrol, diesel and aviation fuel to meet domestic demand.

Yet even with domestic refining, African economies cannot completely insulate themselves from global oil volatility. Crude oil remains an internationally traded commodity priced on global benchmarks. As long as domestic fuel prices are linked to global crude markets, geopolitical developments in distant regions such as the Middle East will continue to influence energy costs across Africa.

This structural paradox has long defined the continent's energy dilemma. It means that while higher crude prices may temporarily boost government revenues from exports, the same price surge simultaneously raises the cost of importing refined products. In many cases, the gains from crude exports are neutralised by the increased financial burden of fuel imports.

For citizens, the consequences are swift and painful. Fuel price increases quickly translate into higher transportation costs, rising food prices and increased production expenses for businesses. In countries where electricity supply is unreliable and diesel generators are widely used, higher fuel costs also mean more expensive electricity for households and small businesses.

The result is a chain reaction that pushes inflation upward and erodes purchasing power across the economy.

In Nigeria's case, the situation has historically been worsened by the country's limited refining capacity, despite being one of Africa's largest crude oil producers. For decades, the nation relied almost entirely on imported petroleum products due to the inefficiency of its state-owned refineries. This dependence left the economy exposed to global market shocks whenever geopolitical tensions pushed oil prices upward.

However, recent developments in the domestic refining landscape offer a glimpse of hope. The emergence of large-scale refining infrastructure, particularly private sector investments, signals a gradual shift toward reducing dependence on imported fuel. Increased local refining capacity has the potential to moderate supply disruptions, conserve foreign exchange and improve energy security.

Yet even with domestic refining, African economies cannot completely insulate themselves from global oil volatility. Crude oil remains an internationally traded commodity priced on global benchmarks. As long as domestic fuel prices are linked to global crude markets, geopolitical developments in distant regions such as the Middle East will continue to influence energy costs across Africa.

The time has come for Africa to break free from the paradox of being rich in crude oil yet vulnerable in energy security. Only then can the continent truly shield its citizens from the recurring turbulence of the global oil market.

This is why the current crisis should serve as a wake-up call for policymakers across the continent. Beyond expanding refining capacity, African countries must rethink their broader energy strategies. Diversification into petrochemicals, investment in renewable energy and development of regional energy markets are essential steps toward building more resilient economies.

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Equally important is the prudent management of oil revenues during periods of high prices. History shows that oil windfalls in many resource-rich African countries are often absorbed into short-term government spending, rather than long-term investments that strengthen economic resilience. Infrastructure, industrialisation and energy transition projects should become the priority destinations for such revenues.

The lesson from every Middle East crisis is clear: global energy shocks will continue to occur, and their effects will continue to reverberate across the world. For Africa's oil-rich but refining-poor economies, the real challenge is not merely surviving these shocks but using them as catalysts for structural transformation. Until that transformation occurs, events thousands of miles away in the Middle East will continue to shape the daily economic realities of millions of African citizens -- from the cost of transportation to the price of food on the table.

The time has come for Africa to break free from the paradox of being rich in crude oil yet vulnerable in energy security. Only then can the continent truly shield its citizens from the recurring turbulence of the global oil market.

Adewale Sanyaolu is the Assistant Business Editor/Head of Energy Desk, The Sun newspaper.