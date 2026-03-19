Liberia: Boakai Calls for Calm Amid Border Tensions With Guinea

Monrovia, Liberia, March 18, 2026 -- Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on Wednesday urged calm as his government works through diplomatic channels to ease tensions along the Liberia-Guinea border in Lofa County.

In a national address, Boakai said Liberia is engaging Guinea and regional partners to prevent escalation and preserve stability, stressing that dialogue remains the government's preferred approach to resolving the dispute.

The situation centers on Sorlumba in Foya District, near Liberia's northern border with Guinea, and has raised concern among residents in surrounding communities.

Boakai said consultations involving Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone under the Mano River Union framework have produced a renewed commitment to maintain peace while negotiations continue.

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He added that Guinean authorities have instructed their forces to return to previous positions, a move he described as a step toward de-escalation.

Liberia's security forces, including the armed forces and national police, remain on alert but are acting with restraint, Boakai said, as authorities work to maintain calm in affected areas.

The president praised the conduct of security personnel and called on citizens to avoid spreading unverified information.

He also acknowledged the involvement of regional and international partners, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union, in encouraging restraint.

Boakai said Liberia's pursuit of diplomacy should not be viewed as weakness, noting the country's past experience with conflict and its commitment to peaceful resolution under international law.

He emphasized the importance of preserving long-standing cross-border social and economic ties and urged unity as talks continue.

"Liberia is a peaceful nation, and this government will do everything within its power to protect that peace," Boakai said.