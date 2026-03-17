The leaders of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone meeting over border disputes

Diplomacy took center stage in the Mano River Union basin on Monday, March 16, when leaders of Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea rushed to Conakry in an urgent bid to defuse a rapidly escalating border dispute between Liberia and Guinea--an incident that many warn could threaten stability in a region that only recently emerged from decades of conflict.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Julius Maada Bio arrived in the Guinean capital for high-level consultations with Guinea President Mamadi Doumbouya, amid mounting concerns over confrontations along Guinea's borders with both Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The talks, held at the Mohammed VI Presidential Palace in Conakry, brought together key leaders of the Mano River Union (MRU), a bloc created to promote economic integration and peace among Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire.

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The urgent diplomatic intervention follows a series of tense developments along the Liberia-Guinea border that have unsettled communities and revived memories of past regional instability.

The latest crisis began in the Sorlumba area of Foya District in Liberia's Lofa County, near the Makona River, which forms part of the natural boundary between Liberia and Guinea.

Local reports indicate that a Liberian company, identified as BK Enterprise, was conducting sand mining operations in the river when Guinean border security forces reportedly intervened.

Guinean authorities allegedly suspected the company of extracting minerals rather than sand--an activity they believed violated Guinea's territorial rights.

Guinean security personnel reportedly seized the company's equipment, sparking tensions with Liberian residents.

The situation escalated dramatically when Guinean soldiers allegedly crossed into Liberia and removed the Liberian flag from the disputed site. Residents reportedly returned shortly afterward and re-hoisted the flag, triggering confrontations that were widely circulated in videos on social media.

Gunshots were reportedly fired during the standoff, heightening fears of a possible military clash.

In response, the Liberian government deployed security forces to reinforce the border area and reassure local residents.

The rapid militarization of the border prompted urgent diplomatic engagement.

"Recent incidents in the Sorlumba area have raised concern among residents and authorities," Executive Mansion said in a statement while announcing President Boakai's trip to Guinea.

Security observer says the dispute highlights a broader challenge across West Africa's porous borders: competition over natural resources.

The Makona River basin is known for small-scale mining, sand extraction, and farming activities conducted by communities on both sides of the border.

Because the exact demarcation of the boundary is not always clear in rural areas, disputes over resource exploitation frequently occur.

Observers believe the confrontation between Guinean security forces and the Liberian mining operation likely served as the immediate trigger for the current tensions.

One regional observer explained the chain of events:

"This misunderstanding appears to have started with a commercial activity in the river. Once security forces intervened and civilians reacted, the situation quickly became politicized."

Echoes of the Yenga Dispute

The current tensions are particularly concerning because they mirror earlier border disputes in the Mano River region--most notably the long-standing conflict over Yenga between Guinea and Sierra Leone.

The Yenga dispute began during Sierra Leone's brutal civil war in the late 1990s when Guinean troops entered the area to help Sierra Leonean forces fight rebel groups.

After the war ended, however, Guinean forces remained in control of the town, sparking a prolonged diplomatic conflict between the two countries.

For years, Sierra Leone insisted that Yenga lies within its sovereign territory, while Guinea maintained a security presence in the area.

The dispute persisted despite interventions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and repeated diplomatic negotiations.

Although progress was eventually made toward resolving the issue, the episode demonstrated how temporary military deployments along poorly demarcated borders can evolve into long-term geopolitical disputes.

For many analysts, the Liberia-Guinea crisis carries echoes of Yenga.

The latest incidents have also fueled broader concerns about Guinea's increasingly assertive posture along its borders.

Since taking power in a 2021 military coup, Mamadi Doumbouya has prioritized stronger control of national resources and border areas.

While supporters argue that the policy is aimed at curbing illegal mining and smuggling, critics warn that aggressive enforcement tactics could inadvertently provoke tensions with neighboring states.

Recent confrontations along Guinea's borders with Liberia and Sierra Leone have therefore raised alarms among regional observers.

"Even minor border incidents can escalate quickly in areas with unresolved territorial questions," a West African security analyst noted. "That is why diplomatic engagement is essential."

Against this backdrop, the emergency consultations in Conakry represent a critical test for regional diplomacy.

The MRU, established in 1973, has historically played an important role in promoting peace and cooperation among its member states.

It became particularly significant during the civil wars that engulfed Liberia and Sierra Leone in the 1990s, when cross-border conflicts destabilized the region.

Today, the organization is once again serving as a diplomatic platform for conflict prevention.

President Boakai traveled to the meeting with a high-level delegation that included Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti, National Security Advisor Samuel Kofi Woods II, and senior defense officials.

The presence of Côte d'Ivoire's President Alassane Ouattara also reflects broader regional concern about maintaining stability in the Mano River basin.

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Although details of the meeting have not yet been fully disclosed, sources indicate that the talks concluded in a cordial atmosphere.

Photographs emerging from the meeting show the three leaders displaying what appears to be a signed memorandum of understanding, suggesting that diplomatic progress may have been made toward easing tensions.

Observers say the outcome reinforces the importance of dialogue in preventing conflicts between neighboring states.

"I do not believe Guinea wants to fight a war with Liberia," an influential lawmaker observed on Monday. "Both countries stand to lose far more from confrontation than they would gain."

Stability is essential for the people living along the borders not only for security but also for economic survival.

Border communities depend heavily on trade, farming, and shared natural resources.

Any prolonged conflict could disrupt livelihoods and strain relations among populations that have lived side-by-side for generations.

Many believe that the Conakry talks represent more than a diplomatic formality--they are a crucial effort to protect the fragile peace that West Africa has worked decades to build.

As one official close to the discussions noted, "The borders that separate our countries also connect our people. Maintaining peace along those borders is not just a political responsibility--it is a necessity for the future of the entire region."