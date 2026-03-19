Kessa Unveils Its 30 Laureates For The First Edition

KESSA – The Young Panafrican Storytellers Program, an initiative led by UM6P Story School in partnership with the French-African Foundation, announces the 30 laureates selected for the programme’s first edition.

Following the launch of the call for applications, KESSA received nearly 1,900 applications from across the African continent and its diasporas, demonstrating the dynamism and commitment of a new generation of creators determined to transform the narratives of the continent.

At the end of the selection process conducted by an international jury composed of personalities from the media, cultural industries and creative leadership, 30 storytellers were selected to join the first KESSA cohort. They represent the diversity of African creative scenes across fields such as cultural scenes and institutions, entrepreneurship and technology ecosystems, film and series, journalism and media, museology and archives, cultural criticism, as well as arts, design and urban cultures.

The laureates of this first edition are :

- Sophia Griss-Bembe, Social media content creator, Maghribantou

- Tejumola Maurice-Diya, African fashion historian, The Fashioned Museum

- Ann Nassanga, Founder and creative director, Kalaverse Initiative

- Mankaprr Conteh, Cultural journalist

- Fadumo Alimaad, Film director, Arlo Art Space

- Sanelisiwe Yekani, Performer, writer and theatre lecturer, Ubukho Productions

- Lazola Bandezi, Cultural strategist, Mingo People

- Kelvin Osoo Omundi, Film producer and distributor, Drama Deluxe Africa

- Brian Amwai, Reporter covering current affairs and political economy, Mediamax Network Limited – K24TV

- Meekah Jagun, Director, artistic director and AI specialist, The Icarus Co.

- Tonye-Nathan Tamenokuro, Creator, producer-director, actor and screenwriter; founder of KOJ Visuals

- Jonathan Benaiah Ahabyona, Conservation storyteller and documentary filmmaker

- Delphine Vakunta, Senior fragility and resilience communication officer, African Development Bank Group

- Nouran Farouk, CEO and co-founder, Dosy

- Lerato Honde, Designer, illustrator, animator and communications strategist; co-director of Wona Collective

- Imara Njeri, Wildlife photographer and filmmaker

- Sheila Muthoni Washira, Digital content creator and storyteller, Justtotallyrandom

- Gabriel Ogonda, Musician, director and screenwriter, Gabiro Mtu Necessary

- Kenza Aloui, Writer and cultural operator

- Pumla Maswanganyi, Designer and strategist, African Life-Centric Design

- Emmanuel Nguema, 3D artist and figurine creator, Garden Hut

- Zouhair Khaznaoui, Professional storyteller, curator and cultural entrepreneur; co-founder of the International Storytelling Festival

- Mohamed Mohamud, Journalist and founder, Somali Sideways

- Alya Hakim, Founder of HOWA W HIYA Media Concept and GHRAM COM Agency

- Huguette Umutoni, Founder of N’gage Africa and Storyhouse

- Joy Makena, Consultant, podcaster and legal and civic educator, Makena Wairimu Legal Consultancy

- Imen Ghazouani, Actress, cinematographer and screenwriter

- Mark Wambui, Visual storyteller and filmmaker, Re-tuning Cinema in Africa (RECA)

- Ibrahim Khalilulahi Usman, Award-winning investigative science journalist, Eco Media Africa

- Mehdi Chafiai, History and geography teacher, heritage PhD candidate and content creator.

The 30 laureates will take part in an immersive residency organized from March 23 to 28, 2026 in Rabat, on the campus of UM6P Story School.

During this week, they will participate in an intensive programme of masterclasses, collaborative workshops and creative sessions, alongside mentors from international cultural and media industries.

This residency will lead to the production of original works, which will then be disseminated as part of a pan-African campaign, highlighting a new generation of African creative voices.

Through this first edition, KESSA confirms its ambition: to identify, train and connect storytellers capable of redefining perceptions of the continent and amplifying this narrative at both pan-African and international levels.