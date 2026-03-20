Liberia: Mineral, Guns & Borders

Monrovia — The Center for Human Rights and Democracy (CeHRD International) has called for a speedy, regional (MRU) cooperative investigation into alleged illegal mining along the Makona River, which has fueled a tense border conflict between Liberia and Guinea.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, March 19, 2026, at the group's office on Camp Johnson Street, the founder and Country Director of CeHRD International, Mrs. Danieletta Sleyon, said the regional investigation is intended to hold the alleged actors accountable for their actions in accordance with Chapter 22, Sections 22.1, 22.6, 22.7, and 22.8 of the Liberia Mineral and Mining Law of 2000.

Furthermore, she stated that it is in line with the 1997 UN Convention on the Law of the Non-Navigational Uses of International Watercourses and the MRU Water Governance Principles.

"While we appreciate the government of Liberia's suspension of any unilateral mining along the Makona River until a transparent, independent assessment is conducted, we recommend a speedy regional (MRU) cooperative investigation into the alleged illegal mining along the Makona River," she said.

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Mrs. Sleyon Middle addresses the media

The allegation of illegal mining on the Makona River has been attributed to Deputy House Speaker Thomas P. Fallah and Liberia's Minister of Local Government, Francis S. Nyumalin.

It has been alleged that the Guinean government allowed Liberia to mine sand on the Makona River on the grounds that Liberia intended to use the sand for the construction of the Foya Road Project. However, it was reported that during the mining, the miners discovered gold deposits in the river.

It is alleged that when the matter was reported to the Minister of Local Government, he informed Deputy Speaker Fallah about the situation, which reportedly prompted him to order mining machines from China and bring them into the county.

When the Guinean side observed the activities, they seized the equipment, removed all major mining equipment, and immediately moved into Liberian territory to plant their flag--an action that triggered the border conflict.

Madam Sleyon asserted that involving civil society organizations and local governments in dialogue with communities in the Moa/Makona Basin is pivotal to maintaining friendly relations among communities along the Makona River and preserving social cohesion.

According to her, CeHRD International views the growing border conflict between both countries as a threat to Liberia's sovereignty and civilian safety, and a contradiction of the October 3, 1973 Declaration of the Mano River Union (MRU), signed by Liberia and Sierra Leone, which later expanded to include Guinea in 1980 and Côte d'Ivoire in 2008.

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"We recommend an urgent revisit to Liberia's National Security Strategy, particularly strengthening our nation's hard power by expanding and building the capacity of national security institutions to project deterrence against future threats to Liberia's cherished values.

CeHRD International believes that this approach will uphold sovereignty, reinforce solidarity among MRU member states, and honor the historical precedent of predecessors in prioritizing peace over profit, while upholding Liberia's sovereignty and protecting our territorial integrity," she concluded.