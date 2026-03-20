Liberia: Boakai, Senate Hold Security Meeting

Capitol — President Joseph N. Boakai on Thursday concluded a closed-door meeting with the Liberian Senate, focused primarily on the Liberia-Guinea border crisis and broader security, economic, and development issues.

The high-level meeting, which ran from 3:00 to 6:00 PM, included Justice Minister Cllr. N. Oswald Tweah and Defense Minister Georgeline George, underscoring its security emphasis. Journalists and Senate press staff were barred from the session.

Also in attendance were Minister of State Samuel Stevquoah, Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah, and Brownie Jeffrey Samukai Jr. Nearly all senators participated, except River Cess Senator Bill Tweahway, who was absent due to illness.

Speaking afterward, Information Minister Piah described the gathering as a working session requested by the Senate to address pressing national issues.

He confirmed that the border situation dominated discussions but said the conversation covered a range of national concerns, including proper deployment of the "yellow machines" to avoid county-level conflicts.

Piah called the meeting successful and emphasized collaboration between the Executive and the Senate. He declined to comment further on border matters, noting he had not yet received a detailed briefing.