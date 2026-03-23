Africa: All of Africa Today - March 23, 2026

64 Dead in Sudan Hospital Drone Strike



At least 64 people, including 13 children, medical staff, and patients, were killed in a strike on Al Deain Teaching Hospital in East Darfur in Sudan. The World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the attack on the Al Deain Teaching Hospital had rendered it "non-functional." He said 89 people had also been wounded in the attack, which rights group Emergency Lawyers attributed to a Sudanese army drone strike. More than 2,000 people have now been killed in more than 200 attacks on health facilities since the civil war began in April 2023. "Enough blood has been spilled," said Tedros, urging the warring parties to end the conflict. The fighting also triggered the world's largest humanitarian crisis, including mass killings and widespread sexual violence.

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Zimbabwean Opposition Leader Tendai Biti Detained Amid Term-Limit Row

Zimbabwe's former Finance Minister and lawyer, Tendai Biti, was detained by police alongside several activists amid mounting tensions over President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bid to extend his stay in power. Biti's Constitution Defenders Forum said he had been organising a rally in Mutare at the time of his arrest. Police have not commented on Biti's detention, and his whereabouts were not immediately clear. Zimbabwe's cabinet last month backed draft legislation that would amend the constitution to extend presidential terms from five to seven years and allow lawmakers, rather than voters, to choose the president. The proposed amendments could allow Mnangagwa to stay in power until 2030. Opponents campaigning against the constitutional changes said they had been subjected to beatings or intimidation. Mnangagwa, who is 83, was due to step down in 2028 after completing two five‑year terms. ZANU‑PF has ruled Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980.

Kenya Grants Amnesty to Citizens Recruited for the Russian War

Kenyans who were recruited to fight for Russia in the war against Ukraine would be granted amnesty upon returning home. Foreign Minister Musalia Mudavadi said that such enlistment is illegal under Kenyan law. The announcement followed his visit to Moscow, where both countries agreed to halt further recruitment and allow those unwilling to continue fighting to return. Authorities estimated that 252 Kenyans had been recruited over the past six months. Many were allegedly lured with promises of well-paid civilian jobs, with 44 already repatriated, 11 reported dead or missing, 38 hospitalised, and about 160 still on the front line. According to Kenya's foreign ministry, Kenyans may join other armies if they are citizens of another country or have written permission from the country's president.

Malawi Loses $1.4 Billion to Climate Disasters in Eight Years

In the period from 2015 to 2023, Malawi suffered losses of nearly $1.427 billion due to climate-related disasters, exposing a country trapped in a cycle of destruction, incomplete recovery, and deepening poverty. The infrastructure, agriculture, and livelihoods of the region have repeatedly been damaged by major events such as floods, droughts, and cyclones. Over the same period, reconstruction and recovery needs exceeded $2.04 billion, widening the gap between losses and reconstruction efforts. Millions of people were forced into hunger and long-term vulnerability in districts such as Chikwawa, Nsanje, and Zomba before fully recovering. The 2016 drought alone pushed about 8 million Malawians into hunger, nearly half the population at the time, with many still struggling to regain stability years later.

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Kenyan Probe Launched After Suspected Mass Grave Found in Kericho

Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a suspected mass grave at a public cemetery in Kericho. The site, reported by members of the public, was found to contain a freshly dug grave. Two local grave diggers claimed they had been hired to prepare a large pit where about 14 bodies in bags were later buried. The men alleged that unknown individuals arrived in a vehicle, coordinated with the site's caretaker, and returned the next day to complete the burial. Police said investigations into the circumstances surrounding the alleged burial are ongoing. Authorities plan to seek court approval to exhume the bodies. Efforts are also being made to locate the caretaker for questioning, and detectives continue to gather evidence to identify the victims and those involved.