Africa: All of Africa Today - March 24, 2026

Former Kenyan Minister Raphael Tuju Accused of Staging His Disappearance

Former Kenyan Foreign Minister Raphael Tuju was arrested the day after he was reported to have disappeared, leading to fears he may have been abducted. Mohamed Amin, Director of Criminal Investigations, said in a press conference that Tuju was inside his residence throughout. He described it as a carefully staged disappearance and not a genuine abduction. Just before his arrest, Tuju said that he had gone into hiding after being followed by an unmarked vehicle. The former minister has been embroiled in a long-running legal battle contesting the auction and takeover of his properties in Nairobi over an unsettled bank loan. His disappearance came against the backdrop of an ongoing legal dispute over the auction of his Nairobi properties tied to a multimillion-dollar debt, which had already drawn political attention and public concern.

15 Arrested Over Assaults During Delta Festival in Nigeria

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An investigation by the Nigerian police has led to the arrest of 15 suspects following allegations of sexual assault during the Alue-Do festival in Ozoro, Delta State. There were disturbing videos showing women being chased, stripped, and assaulted in public. Following the release of these videos, widespread outrage spread on social media, resulting in the hashtag #StopRapingWomen and renewed calls for accountability in terms of gender-based violence. Authorities rejected claims that the event was a "rape festival," saying no formal rape cases had been reported. Police spokesperson Bright Edafe described the scenes as "alarming, disgusting, and embarrassing" and said they had arrested several suspects identified from the videos and transferred them to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Some witnesses, activists and residents say women were warned not to go out during parts of the festival, and that those seen outside were deliberately targeted.

Zimbabwe Nurses on Strike Demand Salary Increase

Nurses at the Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals downed tools, abandoned wards, and left patients stranded as they demanded an increase in their wages and allowances. Services at Zimbabwe's largest referral hospital nearly ground to a halt, with student nurses stepping in to assist in critical wards. The protest comes just days after a similar job action by nurses at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital. The nurses said their grievances have worsened due to recent increases in fuel prices, which have driven up transport costs. The current transport allowance of ZiG500, approximately $15, is not sufficient for them. Some spend upwards of $6 on commuting alone on a daily basis. Health Service Commission Public Relations Officer Kudzayi Manyepa said the nurses' concerns would be addressed, urging them to formally present their grievances.

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Rwandan President Kagame Slams "Culture of Mistakes" in Public Service

Paul Kagame urged government leaders to prioritise citizens' needs and improve accountability, warning against a persistent culture of repeated mistakes, poor planning and weak coordination in public service. Speaking at a leadership meeting in Gako, Kagame said leadership must be defined by responsibility, results, and responsiveness, not personal interests or empty commitments. He criticised the failure to resolve recurring challenges despite years of discussions, stressing that repeated errors had become a "habit" rather than isolated mistakes. Kagame cited the Muvumba project, designed to support both irrigation and water distribution, but implemented with a focus on only one component. He called on leaders to take responsibility, deliver results, and step aside if they are unable to fulfil their duties.

Nigeria Rolls Out 6-Month HIV Prevention Injection

The Nigerian government has commenced the rollout of a new long-acting HIV prevention injection, Lenacapavir, but says pregnant women will not use it due to insufficient safety data. The rollout, which will begin in eight states, Anambra, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is part of efforts to expand access to innovative HIV prevention options. The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori, said the drug, administered every six months, offered an alternative to daily oral PrEP but stressed it was not a cure and did not protect against other infections or pregnancy. Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable antiretroviral developed by Gilead Sciences for HIV prevention. Nigeria ranks fourth on HIV burdens globally, with an estimated 1.9 million people living with HIV.