Monrovia — Sources within the Executive Mansion have informed FrontPage Africa that Joseph Nyuma Boakai has reportedly made direct diplomatic contact with Emmanuel Macron, seeking France's intervention in the escalating boundary dispute between Liberia and Guinea.

The move comes amid growing concerns over the reported presence of Guinean troops and customs officers on what Liberia considers its sovereign territory.

Senior officials, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter, described the outreach as a calculated diplomatic effort aimed at preventing further escalation. According to the sources, President Boakai believes France's historical ties and influence in Francophone West Africa position President Macron as a credible intermediary capable of engaging Guinean authorities at the highest level.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

One senior Executive Mansion source stated, "The President is deeply concerned about the situation unfolding at the border, particularly with reports of Guinean security presence on Liberian soil. In reaching out to President Macron, he is exploring a trusted diplomatic channel that can help deescalate tensions and ensure that dialogue prevails over confrontation. France has longstanding relations with Guinea, and that relationship could be pivotal in calming the situation before it deteriorates further."

Another high level source added, "This is not a sign of weakness, but a demonstration of responsible leadership. President Boakai understands the historical complexities of the Liberia Guinea boundary and recognizes that resolving such disputes requires more than bilateral talks. By engaging France, Liberia is leveraging international partnerships to reinforce peace, protect its territorial integrity, and avoid a situation that could spiral into conflict."

The Liberia-Guinea boundary dispute has its roots in colonial era arrangements dating back to agreements between Liberia and France, which governed Guinea at the time. These agreements, often imprecisely mapped and poorly demarcated on the ground, created ambiguities that have persisted for decades. Over time, differing interpretations of boundary markers and natural landmarks have fuelled periodic disagreements between the two countries, particularly in remote forested regions where official demarcation remains unclear.

In recent years, population movements, farming activities, and local economic interests have further complicated the situation.

Communities on both sides of the border often rely on the same land for survival, leading to overlapping claims and heightened sensitivities whenever state authorities attempt to enforce territorial boundaries.

These longstanding issues have made the border one of the more delicate flashpoints in the Mano River region. Regional and continental bodies last week stepped in to address the growing tensions. The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for restraint and renewed dialogue between the two countries.

In a statement, ECOWAS urged both governments to prioritize peaceful resolution mechanisms and avoid any actions that could inflame tensions. "We call on Liberia and Guinea to exercise maximum restraint and to recommit to dialogue and existing mediation frameworks. The stability of the region depends on cooperation and respect for established processes," ECOWAS said.

Similarly, the African Union (AU) has emphasized the importance of diplomacy in resolving the dispute. The AU noted that border disagreements must be handled through peaceful means in line with international law.

"The African Union encourages both parties to engage constructively and to utilize continental and regional mechanisms to resolve this matter. Dialogue and mutual respect remain the most effective tools for maintaining peace and stability," the AU stated.

Efforts to resolve the crisis previously led to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed following mediation involving Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia, Mamady Doumbouya of Guinea, and Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone.

The agreement was intended to ease tensions, promote dialogue, and establish mechanisms for addressing boundary concerns through joint technical committees and regular consultations.

The Memorandum of Understanding outlined commitments to respect existing borders, refrain from provocative actions, and enhance cooperation among security forces operating along the frontier.

It also emphasized the need for community engagement, recognizing that local populations are directly affected by the dispute and must be part of any sustainable solution.

The mediation was widely seen as a positive step toward stabilizing the situation and reinforcing regional solidarity. However, despite the agreement, tensions remain high along the border. Reports indicate that Guinean troops are still present in disputed areas.

The continued deployment has fuelled uncertainty and fear, with many Liberians questioning the effectiveness of the existing agreements and calling for stronger government action.

In Konadu Town, located in Quadu Gbondi District, Liberia's Lofa County, citizens have accused Guinean authorities of encroaching on their land and are urging the national government to intervene.

Residents describe what they see as a gradual expansion into Liberian territory, particularly in remote farming areas that are critical to their livelihoods. While some reports suggested that residents were forced to flee, observations from the area indicate a more complex situation, with tensions centered around disputed boundary markers rather than mass displacement.

At a boundary cornerstone identified by Guinean authorities as the official border, Liberian residents strongly dispute the claim, arguing that the marker extends into land they have traditionally occupied.

The contested zone lies in a remote bush area rather than at the main crossing point, and there is no established town within the disputed space. However, the land remains vital for farming and sustenance, making the disagreement particularly sensitive.

Amid the rising tension, Lofa County Superintendent J. Lavelah Massaquoi recently held a meeting with Guinean immigration officers stationed at the Kondadu border, urging calm and peaceful engagement.

In response, Guinean border commander, Ansu Keita, welcomed the dialogue and assured that the concerns raised would be communicated to authorities in Guinea, with plans for further discussions. The meeting ended on a cordial note, with both sides expressing willingness to continue engagement.

The situation has also drawn the attention of the House of Representatives. Over the weekend, House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon led a delegation of senior lawmakers, including Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah (District #1, Lofa County), whose constituency lies within the disputed area.

Speaker Koon assured residents that the government will do everything possible to resolve the conflict amicably. He also called on the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC) and the National Disaster Management Agency to begin distributing relief items to residents who have fled border communities out of fear over the presence of armed Guinean soldiers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Arms and Armies Guinea By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the situation has taken a more alarming turn domestically, as former fighters from Liberia's civil war era have begun issuing strong statements.

Several ex-combatants have declared their readiness to confront any perceived threat from Guinean forces, raising fears that inflammatory rhetoric could further destabilize the situation.

The group, including former freedom fighter Young Gblorgbay and others, warned that they are prepared to defend Liberia at all cost. "We are ready to defend our country. We have the experience, and we will not sit and watch any foreign force intimidate us," one former fighter said. They also referenced their past training during the civil war under Charles Taylor and Prince Johnson, emphasizing that their combat experience remains intact.

In a separate statement, another ex-combatant stressed the need for firm government action. "The government should not be shaken. Liberia is our land, and we must be prepared to defend it whenever necessary. The presence of armed soldiers on our border is alarming and must not be ignored," the individual said.

These developments have heightened anxiety in border communities, where residents fear that the situation could escalate if not carefully managed. Reports from affected areas indicate that Guinean troops remain stationed near the Liberian side of the border, contributing to a growing sense of unease.

As diplomatic efforts continue, including reported outreach to France, citizens and local leaders are calling for calm and a peaceful resolution. However, with tensions still simmering and multiple actors involved, the Liberia-Guinea boundary dispute remains a critical test of regional diplomacy and national resolve.