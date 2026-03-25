Liberia: Ex-Combatants Issue One-Week Ultimatum to Guinean Troops Amid Border Tensions

GANTA, Nimba County - Former fighters have issued a stark one-week ultimatum to Guinean troops reportedly occupying parts of Liberian territory, escalating pressure on authorities as tensions persist along the Liberia-Guinea border despite ongoing diplomatic efforts.

General Young Gblogbe, a former freedom fighter, and three others made the declaration during an interview on Voice of Gompa in Nimba County, warning that the continued presence of Guinean soldiers in parts of Foya District is unacceptable.

"They should withdraw... I gave them one week for them to withdraw. They shouldn't feel we don't have men in Liberia... we are willing to do anything to defend our country," Gblogbe said.

Border Tension Persists Despite Diplomacy

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The ultimatum comes as President Joseph Nyuma Boakai continues diplomatic engagement with Guinean authorities following recent high-level talks in Conakry involving leaders of Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Despite those discussions, reports indicate that Guinean forces remain on Liberian soil, allegedly asserting claims over sections of the disputed border--fueling public concern and drawing strong reactions from former combatants.

Ex-Fighters Signal Readiness, Reject War Motive

Backing the ultimatum, Deputy Commander Isaac Weah said former fighters are prepared to support national defense if the situation escalates, while emphasizing that they are not seeking conflict.

"We are not looking for war, but we cannot sit down for the next country to overrun us. We are standing by to protect our country... no country can oversee us," Weah said.

He dismissed suggestions that ex-combatants are inciting tensions for personal gain, insisting their position is rooted in protecting Liberia's sovereignty.

"We Don't Want War, But We Must Defend Ourselves"

Operations officer James Keweya echoed similar sentiments, warning that continued provocation could trigger a response, even as he stressed adherence to lawful authority.

"We don't want war, but you can't slap my ear and sit down. We have to defend our country... we take lawful instruction from our present government," Keweya said.

Keweya also urged border communities and ethnic groups on both sides to prioritize peace, cautioning that any escalation would have severe consequences for civilians.

Growing Pressure on Government

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The statements add to mounting domestic pressure on the Liberian government as it navigates the situation through diplomatic channels.

While officials have maintained a measured and law-abiding approach, calls for firmer action are growing, including from prominent former fighters such as Joshua Milton Blahyi, also known as "General Butt Naked," who have urged stronger measures to protect Liberia's territorial integrity.

For now, the situation in Lofa County remains tense, with the one-week ultimatum effectively setting a countdown as the government faces increasing scrutiny over its next move in the unfolding border dispute.