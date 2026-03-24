Monrovia — Growing tension surrounding the ongoing land dispute in Lofa County between Liberia and Guinea is sparking fear and mixed reactions among Liberian citizens, particularly those affected by displacement and uncertainty.

In a series of interviews conducted in Monrovia on Monday, citizens expressed concern about the situation and offered varied opinions on the government's handling of the matter.

Dennis Koffa highlighted the difficult conditions faced by those displaced, urging continued diplomatic engagement by President Joseph Boakai.

He emphasized that while the president has shown restraint and respect in addressing the issue, more efforts are needed to reclaim Liberia's territory and restore dignity to affected citizens.

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Koffa also called on residents of Lofa to remain confident in their government as authorities work toward a resolution.

Gabriel B. Slobert commended the Liberian Senate for inviting President Boakai to address critical national concerns, describing the decision as timely and responsible.

He noted that the border situation is a matter of national security and affects all Liberians, especially those living near the disputed area.

According to him, the government is actively pursuing diplomatic channels, and citizens should trust the process.

Rudolph G. Gborkeh expressed strong dissatisfaction, arguing that Liberia must take a firmer stance against what he described as Guinea's encroachment.

He stressed that Liberia and Guinea have shared over a century of peaceful coexistence, making the current situation both surprising and unacceptable.

Leon B. Saydee, on the other hand, defended the president's decision to brief the Senate, stating that matters of national security require careful handling.

He believes the president acted responsibly by engaging key stakeholders, including security institutions, and urged citizens to remain calm and follow government guidance as diplomatic efforts continue.

Meanwhile, Moses Andrew questioned the seriousness of the government's approach, expressing frustration over what he perceives as a lack of urgency.

He pointed to reports of Guinean soldiers in affected communities, which he says have heightened fear among residents.

Andrew called for more decisive action, insisting that diplomatic engagements must produce tangible results.

CDC Paypay described the president's address to the Senate as a positive step but stressed the need for stronger measures to protect Liberia's territorial integrity.

He warned against allowing foreign troops to operate within Liberian borders and urged the government to act swiftly to maintain peace and security.

As the situation unfolds, citizens remain anxious, with many calling for a balance between diplomacy and decisive action to safeguard national sovereignty and ensure the safety of those living along the border.

Background

The current tensions trace back to March 2, 2026, when workers from BK Enterprise, a company contracted to carry out the Foya-Vahun road and street pavement project, were confronted by armed Guinean soldiers at the Sorlumba border crossing. Soldiers reportedly threatened workers, seized equipment, and ordered the removal of the Liberian flag that had flown at the riverbank for decades.

Residents in several border communities in Sorlumba Clan, Foya District, have since fled their homes following the reported presence of Guinean soldiers near the Makona River, triggering panic and disrupting daily life.

Schools suspended classes, market activity slowed, and entire villages began emptying as residents moved toward safer communities in Foya and surrounding areas.

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On March 17, an emergency summit was held in Conakry, where Guinea's President Mamadi Doumbouya hosted Liberian President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio for closed-door talks.

The three nations agreed to resolve border incidents through dialogue and diplomatic mechanisms and announced the creation of joint technical commissions to address border delimitation and management.

President Boakai has urged calm, stating that Liberia's pursuit of diplomacy should not be viewed as weakness, given the country's past experience with conflict and its commitment to peaceful resolution under international law.

The Liberian government has also announced the immediate suspension of all mining-related activities in affected areas of Lofa County as part of broader de-escalation efforts.

As of this report, the border situation remains on high alert, with diplomatic and security engagements ongoing between the two countries.