Liberia: Ex-Combatants Send Strong Message to Guinea

Ganta — A former freedom fighter from Liberia's civil war, General K. Gblorgbay Young, has urged citizens not to panic amid rising tensions along the border between Liberia and Guinea, while warning that ex-combatants stand ready to defend the country if necessary.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, March 23, 2026, in Ganta, Nimba County, Young assured Liberians that "there are men to defend the country," noting that former fighters are on standby awaiting orders.

He, however, issued a strong demand to the Government of Guinea to withdraw its troops from what he described as Liberian territory.

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"I give them one week to withdraw," he said, insisting that the land belongs to Liberia and that it is unlawful for Guinea to occupy any portion of it.

Young emphasized that only President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has the authority to act if Guinea fails to comply but cautioned that something may be done to compel their withdrawal.

The press conference, held alongside his Deputy, Isaac Weah, and Chief of Operations, J. Kpei, was convened to address growing security concerns about the border situation.

The remarks come as President Boakai has moved to reassure the nation, emphasizing that peace and national security remain the government's top priorities amid recent developments, particularly in Foya District.

According to the government, authorities acted swiftly to de-escalate tensions through peaceful diplomatic engagement. Monrovia has held direct talks with Conakry through established channels and has also engaged the Mano River Union, including Sierra Leone, to promote dialogue and cooperation.

Following these engagements, leaders of Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace and stability along their shared borders. President Boakai disclosed that all parties have agreed to work toward restoring the status quo, with reports indicating that Guinea has instructed its forces to return to their previous positions.

Despite the rising rhetoric, calls for calm have also emerged from influential voices, including former warlord-turned-evangelist Joshua Milton Blahyi.

Blahyi urged Liberians to prioritize peace and unity, warning against any actions that could escalate tensions. He stressed that Liberia's past conflict should serve as a lesson, emphasizing that protecting territorial integrity must go hand in hand with preserving peace and human life.

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He further encouraged the government to remain committed to diplomatic engagement while ensuring the safety and confidence of border communities.

Meanwhile, President Boakai underscored that Liberia's security institutions--including the Armed Forces of Liberia and the Liberia National Police--remain vigilant and professional. He noted that joint security forces are actively working with local authorities to maintain calm as diplomatic efforts continue.

While the situation remains tense, authorities say it is under control, with ongoing efforts to sustain peace and prevent any escalation along the Liberia-Guinea border.