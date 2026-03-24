Liberia: Stand Call On U.S., International Partners to Intervene Diplomatically in Liberia-Guinea Border Crisis

Monrovia — The civil society group Solidarity & Trust for a New Day (STAND) has called for urgent diplomatic intervention by the United States of America and key international partners to help de-escalate rising tensions along the Liberia-Guinea border.

In a statement issued Monday, STAND appealed to the U.S. government, through its Embassy in Monrovia, to support peaceful dialogue and prevent further escalation of the situation, which has sparked growing concern among Liberians.

The group warned that failure to address the dispute with urgency, transparency, and diplomacy could risk destabilizing not only Liberia but the broader Mano River region.

"Liberians are deeply concerned about the unfolding situation and the potential for escalation," the statement said, noting the country's painful history of civil conflict and the collective desire to preserve peace at all costs.

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STAND emphasized that Liberia's past experience with war makes its citizens particularly sensitive to security threats, adding that maintaining stability is both a political priority and a national necessity.

The group also pointed to the fragile security climate across West Africa and the Sahel, where political instability, coups, and extremist threats have been exacerbated by border disputes and weak state presence in remote areas.

Against this backdrop, STAND cautioned that any escalation of the Liberia-Guinea situation could create conditions for broader instability and undermine the country's democratic progress.

The organization further highlighted Liberia's current economic challenges, including rising hardship and limited opportunities, warning that the combination of economic strain and security tensions could heighten the risk of unrest. "History shows that when economic strain and political or security tensions occur simultaneously, the risk of instability increases significantly. Preventing escalation is therefore not only a security matter, but also an economic and social priority," STAND said.

STAND recalled past instances where international actors, including the Economic Community of West African States, played decisive roles in easing tensions and supporting peace processes in the region.

It added: "These diplomatic efforts contributed to peace processes, stabilization, and democratic transitions in countries that were once affected by conflict. These examples demonstrate that timely diplomatic engagement can prevent disputes from escalating and can help maintain regional stability."

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The group is now urging a similar approach, calling on the U.S., alongside partners such as the European Union, the African Union, and France, to leverage their diplomatic influence to encourage restraint, dialogue, and cooperation between Monrovia and Conakry.

"In this context, the people of Liberia respectfully request the Government of the United States, through its Embassy in Monrovia, alongside key international partners--including France, given its influence in the region, the European Union, the African Union, and ECOWAS--to leverage their diplomatic channels and good offices to encourage restraint, constructive dialogue, transparency, and cooperative engagement between the Governments of Liberia and Guinea. This appeal is made solely in support of peaceful diplomatic efforts and, if necessary, mediation, and should not be construed as a request for any military intervention."

Importantly, STAND clarified that its appeal is strictly for diplomatic engagement and mediation--not military intervention.

"We call for constructive dialogue, transparency, and confidence-building measures to reduce fear, counter misinformation, and maintain public trust," the statement added.

The appeal was signed by STAND Chairman Mulbah K. Morlu, who said the preservation of peace, democracy, and stability must remain paramount for Liberia, Guinea, and the wider West African region.

As tensions persist along the border, the call underscores growing pressure on both governments and international partners to act swiftly to prevent a potentially volatile situation from spiraling into a broader crisis.