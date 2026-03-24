SIREXE 2026 - Extractive and Energy Sectors Positioned as New Drivers of National Growth

Monday, 23 March 2026 marks a strategic turning point for the Ivorian economy with the official launch of the second edition of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE). In the presence of the country’s highest authorities and the Minister of Minerals and Energy of Botswana, the guest of honour, Côte d’Ivoire reaffirmed its ambition to make its natural resources a second pillar of development alongside agriculture.

The Congress Hall of the Hôtel Ivoire hosted a strong announcement: Côte d’Ivoire now aims to establish itself as a key destination for international investors in the extractive and energy sectors. Representing the Head of Government, Vice Prime Minister Téné Birahima Ouattara highlighted the country’s performance in terms of mining attractiveness. According to the Fraser Institute, Côte d’Ivoire ranks first in West Africa and fifth on the continent, confirming its growing influence in this strategic sector.

This attractiveness is particularly evident in the gold sector, where the country now stands out as one of the most competitive environments for investment. This positioning is the result of structural reforms, an improved business climate, and a clear political will to maximise the value of natural resources.

The hydrocarbons sector is also experiencing remarkable momentum. Between 2025 and 2026, Côte d’Ivoire has emerged as one of the six leading global hubs for investment in extractive production, with over USD 500 million in capital mobilised. This progress is largely driven by the major discovery of the “Baleine” field in September 2021, a decisive turning point for the national oil industry.

This discovery led to the signing of 19 production sharing contracts, with 13 additional agreements currently under negotiation. Beyond the figures, an entire value chain is being structured, with expected benefits in terms of job creation, skills transfer, and industrial development.

In this context, SIREXE 2026, scheduled from 18 to 22 November at the Abidjan Exhibition Centre, positions itself as a strategic platform for dialogue and cooperation. This edition will place particular emphasis on the infrastructure required to support the growth of the extractive sector at both national and African levels.

For Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, SIREXE has become the only bilingual international event capable of bringing together public decision-makers, investors, industrial players and researchers around a shared vision. The objective is clear: to move from a resource extraction model to a truly industrialised sector.

Beyond the announcements, the key challenge now lies in transforming this potential into sustainable, inclusive and value-creating growth for local populations. While natural resources offer considerable opportunities, their management will be crucial in ensuring long-term development.

With this new direction, Côte d’Ivoire appears firmly committed to a strategy of economic diversification, in which the extractive and energy sectors could become major drivers of structural transformation.