SIREXE 2026 - Extractive and Energy Sectors Positioned as New Drivers of National Growth

2A Consulting
Conférence du Presse du SIREXE
24 March 2026
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InfoWire

Monday, 23 March 2026 marks a strategic turning point for the Ivorian economy with the official launch of the second edition of the International Exhibition of Extractive and Energy Resources (SIREXE).  In  the  presence  of the country’s highest authorities and  the  Minister  of  Minerals  and  Energy  of Botswana,  the  guest  of  honour,  Côte  d’Ivoire  reaffirmed  its  ambition to make its natural resources a second pillar of development alongside agriculture.

The  Congress  Hall  of the Hôtel Ivoire hosted a strong announcement: Côte d’Ivoire now aims to establish itself as a key destination for international investors in  the extractive and energy sectors.  Representing  the  Head  of  Government,  Vice  Prime Minister  Téné  Birahima  Ouattara  highlighted  the  country’s  performance  in  terms  of mining attractiveness. According to the  Fraser  Institute,  Côte  d’Ivoire  ranks  first  in West Africa and fifth on the continent, confirming its growing influence in this strategic sector.

This  attractiveness  is  particularly  evident  in  the  gold sector, where the country now stands out as one of the most competitive environments for investment. This positioning  is  the  result  of  structural  reforms,  an  improved  business  climate,  and a clear political will to maximise the value of natural resources.

The hydrocarbons sector is also experiencing remarkable momentum. Between 2025 and 2026, Côte d’Ivoire has emerged as one of the six leading global hubs for investment  in  extractive  production,  with  over  USD  500  million in capital mobilised. This progress is largely driven by the major discovery of the “Baleine” field in September 2021, a decisive turning point for the national oil industry.

This discovery led to the signing of 19 production sharing contracts, with 13 additional agreements currently under negotiation. Beyond the figures, an entire value chain is being structured, with expected benefits in terms of job creation, skills transfer, and industrial development.

In this context, SIREXE 2026, scheduled from 18 to  22  November  at  the  Abidjan Exhibition Centre, positions itself as a strategic platform for dialogue and cooperation. This edition will place particular emphasis on the infrastructure required to support the growth of the extractive sector at both national and African levels.

For Mamadou Sangafowa-Coulibaly, Minister of Mines, Petroleum and Energy, SIREXE has become the only bilingual international event capable of bringing together public decision-makers, investors, industrial players and researchers around  a shared  vision.  The  objective  is  clear:  to  move  from  a resource extraction model to a truly industrialised sector.

Beyond the announcements, the key challenge now lies in transforming this potential into sustainable, inclusive and value-creating growth for local populations. While natural  resources  offer  considerable  opportunities, their management will be crucial in ensuring long-term development.

With this new direction, Côte d’Ivoire appears firmly committed to a strategy of economic  diversification,  in  which  the  extractive  and  energy  sectors  could  become major drivers of structural transformation.

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