Zimbabwe: Teachers Promise to Join Striking Nurses, Demand Wage and Allowance Increase

RURAL teachers under the ARTUZ banner have promised to join nurses on industrial action if government does not effect wage and allowance increments.

A letter dated March 24, 2026 shared by the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union (ARTUZ) highlighted that civil servants' poor salaries had left them equally incapacitated.

The union has proposed a two-day week for teachers.

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Nurses gave the government a 48-hour ultimatum on Monday, demanding a US$540 monthly salary which is almost double of what they earn on average.

They highlighted a high cost of living and said the component they were being paid in the local ZiG currency was worthless.

ARTUZ, which announced a consolidated intervention on what it termed an 'escalating cost of living,' is also demanding a review of teachers' transport allowance.

"The prevailing economic conditions have rendered civil servants increasingly incapacitated, undermining their ability to effectively discharge their professional duties," reads the letter from ARTUZ.

"This intervention seeks to advocate for wage review, transport subsidies, collective action, and urgent engagement with the employer.

"Implement partial incapacitation (two days per week), withdrawal from non-essential duties, and escalation to full strike action if necessary.

"Engage in joint actions with nurses and collaborate with broader labour bodies to explore the possibility of a general strike.

"Demand urgent government engagement on salary review, transport subsidies, and fuel cost interventions."

Government has announced a review in early April, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa's spokesperson George Charamba promising civil servants 'good tidings.'

"Good tidings are coming both on the fuel front and salaries for civil servants.

"The government is fully aware of the pressures its workforce faces, particularly in the wake of disturbances in the Middle East," said Charamba.