Gambia Receives 78 Migrants Returned From Mauritania

The Immigration Department of The Gambia has received 78 migrants returned from Mauritania, as concerns grow over the dangers of irregular migration along the Atlantic route to Europe.

The group was processed at the Amdalai border crossing on 18 March, according to the Gambia Immigration Department, which said the return was part of ongoing efforts to manage migration and support stranded nationals.

Officials said the operation was carried out with support from the International Organisation for Migration and in coordination with the Gambian embassy in Nouakchott.

Siman Lowe, spokesperson for the Immigration Department, said the returnees were met on arrival by immigration officers, Red Cross volunteers and public health workers, who provided initial care and medical checks.

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The group included 67 men, 11 women and one minor. All were found to be in stable condition before being transported to Banjul for reunification with their families.

The immigration authorities said they were working closely with partners to ensure the safe return and reintegration of migrants, many of whom face significant hardship during their journeys.

Mauritania has become a key transit point for migrants attempting to reach Europe by sea, particularly via the Canary Islands route. Many travellers face dangerous conditions, including overcrowded boats, exploitation by smugglers and the constant risk of drowning.

Recent incidents have underlined the scale of the crisis. In late 2025, dozens of migrants were reported dead after boats capsized off the Mauritanian coast, with others still missing.

Human rights groups and migration experts have also raised concerns about the treatment of migrants in transit, including reports of detention, abuse and forced deportations to borders such as Rosso.

The Gambian government has stepped up cooperation with Mauritania and the International Organisation for Migration to identify its citizens, provide consular support and assist voluntary returns.

Efforts are also underway to help migrants regularise their stay and to strengthen systems for tracking missing persons along one of the world's deadliest migration routes. Despite these measures, the steady flow of returnees highlights the continuing pressure on young Gambians to seek opportunities abroad, often at great personal risk.