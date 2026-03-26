Africa: All of Africa Today - March 26, 2026

UN Declares Transatlantic Slavery 'Gravest Crime Against Humanity'

The United Nations General Assembly voted to recognise the enslavement of Africans during the transatlantic slave trade as the gravest crime against humanity. The resolution, proposed by Ghana, also urged UN member states to consider apologising for the slave trade and contributing to a reparations fund. It does not mention a specific amount of money. The proposal was adopted with 123 votes in favour and three against - the United States, Israel and Argentina. 52 countries abstained, including the United Kingdom and European Union member states. Ghana said the move was about justice, remembrance and addressing the lasting impact of slavery, including racism and inequality. The resolution also called for the return of looted cultural artefacts and highlighted growing global momentum for reparatory justice.

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France Renews Military Support For Nigeria Against Insurgents

France renewed its commitment to support Nigeria in combating violent extremism in the Lake Chad Basin and Sahel region. The partnership focused on intelligence sharing, joint training and strengthening Nigeria's military capacity to fight groups such as Boko Haram, ISWAP and other armed factions. Analysts said Nigeria's relatively stronger and more experienced military could help avoid some of the challenges faced by French missions in the Sahel. Support from France and the United States, including advanced surveillance and training, was expected to improve intelligence gathering and operational effectiveness. However, experts said that success would depend on Nigeria's ability to use the support effectively and invest in its own long-term security capacity amid rising insurgent attacks.

South African Police Chief Summoned Over Corruption Probe

South Africa's police commissioner, Fannie Masemola, has been summoned to appear in court in connection with a health contract that is the subject of a criminal investigation. Masemola has been summoned to court on 21 April regarding his alleged involvement in the awarding of a controversial $21 million contract. The tender was awarded to controversial businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, in 2024 and was meant to provide health services to the police. Following allegations of corruption linked to the awarding of the contract, a dozen senior police officers have been formally charged over their role in the deal, which has since been cancelled. They have been accused of colluding with Matlala, who has also been charged. They face corruption and fraud charges but have not yet been asked to plead.

15 Zimbabweans Killed After Being Trafficked Into Russia-Ukraine War

At least 15 Zimbabweans died in the Russia-Ukraine war after being duped into joining foreign military forces through suspected human trafficking syndicates. Information Minister Soda Zhemu said employment agencies linked to criminal networks are luring Zimbabweans with promises of lucrative salaries before facilitating their recruitment into foreign armies. Authorities said recruiters used social media and fake job offers to attract victims with promises of high-paying work, only for them to be stripped of documents and deployed to conflict zones. A total of 81 Zimbabweans were recruited, with 15 having died so far. The government has since engaged Russian authorities to facilitate the return of the 66 Zimbabweans still alive, as well as the repatriation of those who died. Officials described the scheme as exploitation and human trafficking, and said efforts were underway to dismantle the criminal networks involved.

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Sudan Calls For Development Aid in Conflict-Affected Countries

Sudan called for flexible, tailored approaches to development cooperation for countries affected by conflict and disasters during a session at the International Labour Organisation. Minister of Human Resources and Social Welfare, Mu'tasim Ahmed Salih, highlighted that the war in Sudan has displaced more than 12 million citizens, most of them workers, artisans, and employees in productive sectors, which has negatively impacted livelihoods and led to rising unemployment and poverty rates, particularly among youth and women. Sudan urged targeted support, including skills training, social protection, and job creation programmes. The Sudan reaffirmed its commitment to supporting decent work, respecting trade union freedoms, and promoting stability and sustainable development in compliance with the goals and principles of the International Labour Organisation.