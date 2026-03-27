Africa: All of Africa Today - March 27, 2026

South Africa Excluded From G7 Summit as France Opts for Kenya

South Africa has been disinvited from the upcoming G7 summit in France. The French government has denied initial reports that the US government asked for South Africa to be excluded, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa said there had been no such pressure. South Africa had been invited as an observer, and is not a member of the G7. France said it had opted for a "streamlined G7", inviting Kenya instead to help prepare France's major Africa summit in Nairobi in May. The decision came amid strained relations between Washington and Pretoria over issues including trade tariffs, South Africa's case against Israel, and criticism of its domestic policies.

Guinea Massacre Convict Diakité Dies in Custody

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Aboubacar Sidiki Diakité, a key figure convicted of crimes against humanity in Guinea's 2009 stadium massacre, has died in custody due to a medical emergency. He was serving a 10-year sentence for his role in the violence in Conakry, where more than 150 people were killed. At least 109 women were also raped. While in custody, Diakité remained a controversial figure, creating a political party and attempting to run for president. According to the prison administration, Diakité was declared dead at the Samory Touré Military Hospital in Conakry, where he was taken. His death has sparked mixed reactions, with some saying it marks the end of an era, while others fear it leaves unanswered questions about accountability for one of Guinea's most traumatic events. Tens of thousands of people had gathered at a stadium on 28 September 2009 to protest against the possibility of Camara running for president.

Uganda Refugee System Under Strain as Funding Drops and Policies Shift

The refugee response in Uganda is entering a critical phase, with development partners warning that dwindling funding and policy changes may strain the system, which is one of the most progressive in the world. Uganda hosts nearly two million refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Sudan, and Sudan, making it Africa's largest refugee-hosting country. Partners called for clear "bridge plans" to sustain essential services and said that future funding would depend on long-term government strategies. They also addressed a policy change announced in February, in which Uganda ended prima facie recognition for new arrivals and introduced individual Refugee Status Determination (RSD). They warned that it could slow processing and strain capacity. In addition, partners warned that temporary status arrangements could undermine refugee self-reliance by creating uncertainty over land allocation and long-term integration. The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has announced that Uganda will receive an additional 27,000 refugees in the 2026/2027 financial year, further cementing the country's reputation as a global leader in refugee hosting.

Namibia's Petroleum Bill Criticised for Creating Power Vacuum in Parliament

The petroleum amendment bill has been criticised as creating a power vacuum in parliament, leaving the president unaccountable. Under the proposed bill, the oil and gas sector would be placed under the Office of the President, removing it from the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy. Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) parliamentarian Michael Mulunga said the bill, in its current form, removes the president's supervisory role, turning her into the sole operator of the entire industry. He said that this risks turning Namibia into a classic "resource curse victim", as the bill relies almost entirely on the integrity of individuals instead of the strength of independent institutions. However, Works and Transport Minister Veikko Nekundi defended the bill, saying that the idea of a power vacuum is being misconstrued, arguing that the president's responsibilities are clearly defined by law, which ensures accountability. The minister says the bill aims to protect the oil commodity from being undermined and to promote local content and participation in compliance with national laws.

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Two Million Somali Children at Risk of Malnutrition Amid Funding Cuts

In Somalia, families and essential services are facing a severe strain as a result of drought, conflict, displacement, and severe funding cuts. Catherine Russell, the Executive Director of UNICEF, warned that nearly two million Somali children are at risk of acute malnutrition due to a deteriorating situation, due to multiple crises that are overlapping. Food, water, and medicine prices have risen significantly in Somalia due to the Middle East conflict and rising fuel costs. Hundreds of health and nutrition facilities have been closed due to water shortages, disease outbreaks, and the closure of hundreds of health and nutrition facilities, leaving many people without access to essential medical care. To meet the urgent needs of millions of children and families in Somalia, UNICEF is appealing for US$121 million in 2026. To date, less than US$20 million has been received.