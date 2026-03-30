Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Bans Church Services to Pave Way for Rally to Promote Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3

THE ruling Zanu PF party in Mudzi district, Mashonaland East province, is mired in controversy after ordering the suspension of church services across its jurisdiction to pave way for a political rally to promote Constitutional Amendment Number 3 Bill.

In recent weeks, the party has been on a whirlwind campaign to shape public opinion on the contentious proposed legislative changes, which among other issues seeks to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's term of office, suspend 2028 elections and allow sitting legislators and councillors two more years of incumbency.

In a leaked communication seen by NewZimbabwe.com, Zanu PF recently instructed churches to call off scheduled services this Sunday, March 29, 2026, and direct all congregants to attend a political gathering to be addressed by the party's Provincial Chairman, Daniel Garwe, who is also Local Government minister.

"Please be advised that on Sunday 29 March 2026, there will be an inter-district meeting to be addressed by the Mashonaland East Provincial Chairman, Cde D. Garwe at Kotwa High School," reads the blanket letter dated March 25 addressed to "the pastor."

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"In light of this important meeting, you are kindly encouraged to suspend church service on that day to allow congregants to attend."

The letter was signed off by Zanu PF Mudzi District Coordinating Committee Chairman, one M. Mashonganyika.

According to sources, Zanu PF officials have threatened to take unspecified action against any church leader who defies the order.

The incident has sparked outrage among worshippers and opposition parties alike, who accuse the ruling party of intimidating citizens and suppressing their rights.

"This is a clear case of political intolerance and abuse of power," said an opposition political activist, who preferred anonymity.

"No one should be above the law, and no one should be allowed to force people to attend a rally, particularly after desecrating their day dedicated to worshipping the Almighty while forcing them to hero-worship some mortal deity."

The incident has reignited concerns about Mnangagwa's government's treatment of ordinary citizens and the continued erosion of democratic freedoms in the country.