Zimbabwe: Youth Activist Abducted After Opposing Constitutional Amendment Bill During Public Hearing - DCP Says

A youth activist and member of the Defend the Constitution Platform (DCP) Denford Sithole was allegedly abducted shortly after making a submission rejecting the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3 during public hearings held at Nketa Hall on Monday.

Sithole was allegedly taken soon after delivering what witnesses described as a confrontational presentation rejecting the Constitutional Amendment Bill.

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) confirmed the incident, claiming the abduction was carried out by an unidentified man in civilian clothing.

"Denford Sithole has just been abducted in Byo at Nketa Hall. He got abducted by an unidentified man in civilian clothing who drove off in a car with reg# AGF570 moments after public consultation where he aired out strong opposition to CAB3. His whereabouts are currently unknown," the student body said in a statement.

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DCP leader Senator Jameson Timba condemned the incident, demanding Sithole's immediate release and describing the alleged abduction as unconstitutional.

Sithole's abduction follows another alleged abduction of a student activist from Bindura University Tafara Magodora, who was organising students to attend the public hearings and air opposing views.

Magodora was abducted in a white vehicle around 9:20 today and was found later in the afternoon.

"Outraged by the attack on DCP Youth members in Bulawayo. Denford Sithole was abducted after rejecting CAB3 at Nketa Hall. Keegan Mathe was released --Denford remains missing. We demand his immediate release. Violence against citizens is unconstitutional," Timba said.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions surrounding public consultations on Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which has drawn strong criticism from civil society groups and opposition activists who argue the proposed changes undermine democratic principles.