Zimbabwean nurses have announced plans to embark on a nationwide strike from April 20 to 22 stating that concerns they raised last month were ignored by government.

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has formally notified the Health Service Commission (HSC) of the impending job action.

In a letter dated April 14, 2026, addressed to the Secretary of the Health Service Commission and copied to senior health officials, ZINA president Enock Dongo said nurses had resolved to take action following failed salary negotiations and worsening working conditions.

"We have been instructed by our members to advise your office that all nurses under your employ are going to embark in a nationwide strike, which strike shall commence from the 20th of April 2026 to the 22nd of April 2026," Dongo wrote.

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He said the notice was being issued "in terms of Section 16A(2)(c) of the Health Service Act," adding that although the law requires 48 hours' notice, the association had "elected to allow it to run for a longer period, that is until the 19th of April 2026."

Nurses at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals staged a flash demonstration on Wednesday morning, with sources indicating that some wards were left with skeletal staff attending to selected patients.

The protest follows similar demonstrations last month at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital and Parirenyatwa, while nurses in Midlands province have also threatened industrial action.

In the letter, ZINA outlined grievances driving the strike, accusing the employer of failing to meaningfully address pay concerns despite prior engagements.

"The latest pay cycle... has revealed that the promised increases were only done as a token and not seriously meant to address the plight of nurses," Dongo said. "As a result, the basic salaries for nurses still remain unacceptably low and not commensurate with the cost of living or the demands of the profession."

The association also cited the "failure to introduce a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA)" and lack of measures to cushion workers against rising transport costs, noting that fuel price hikes have worsened the burden on nurses commuting to work.

ZINA said the strike would involve "all nurses under your employ in all ten provinces of Zimbabwe," including those at central, provincial and district hospitals, clinics and other health facilities.

However, the association indicated that essential services would be maintained.

"All staff stationed within the Intensive and Critical Care Units of hospitals shall be advised not to abandon their stations or duties."

The letter was signed by Dongo on behalf of ZINA's national executive and addressed to the Health Service Commission, with copies sent to the Minister of Health and Child Care, the Permanent Secretary, and other senior officials in the health sector.

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The looming strike threatens to further strain Zimbabwe's already fragile public healthcare system if a resolution is not reached before next week.