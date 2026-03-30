Africa: All of Africa Today - March 30, 2026

Former Algerian President Zeroual Dies at 84

Algeria has announced three days of national mourning after the death of former president Liamine Zeroual at the age of 84. Born in Batna in 1941, he served in the National Liberation Army during the fight for independence from France. He later led a transitional government during the civil war and organised the country's first multi-party election in 1995, which he won. In 1998, he stepped down before completing his term, paving the way for Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Zeroual remained respected in retirement. Algeria's presidency said he had died at a military hospital in Algiers after a serious illness and that flags would fly at half-mast across the country.

CAF Secretary-General Resigns Amid Crisis

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The general secretary of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Veron Mosengo-Omba, resigned amid growing turmoil within the organisation. He said that he was retiring, but his departure comes during the fallout over decisions to strip Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) title and postpone the women's tournament at the last minute. The 66-year-old has been criticised for staying on as general secretary past the organisation's mandatory retirement age of 63. He has also been accused by some employees of creating a toxic atmosphere in the workplace, although an investigation after staff complaints cleared him of any wrongdoing. Mosengo-Omba was appointed in 2021. Samson Adamu will take over as acting general secretary.

Namibian President Urges Flood Victims to Accept Aid, Move to Safety

Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah urged flood-affected residents in the Zambezi region to accept and eat government-distributed rice and stop resisting relocation efforts. She made the remarks during a visit to assess the flood situation. Flooding, caused by heavy rain in the region since January, has left villages in the Kabbe South and Kabbe North constituencies submerged. The rice, part of a donation from South Korea, was rejected by some residents who preferred maize meal and were unfamiliar with preparing it. Authorities said essential services, including schools and clinics, were cut off. Aid such as tents, food, and water supplies was being distributed. Regional leaders said that ongoing challenges with relocation resistance and limited resources were exacerbated by floodwaters that continued to disrupt communities.

Kenya Floods Kill 110, Displace Thousands

The death toll from floods has risen to 110 as heavy rains continue to pound multiple regions across the country. The flooding crisis has now spread to 30 counties, with newly affected areas including Kilifi, Bungoma, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Uasin Gishu, and Mandera, signaling a widening humanitarian emergency. Nairobi remains the hardest-hit region, accounting for the highest number of deaths at 37 fatalities. Authorities warn that the figures may rise as search and rescue operations continue in submerged and hard-to-reach areas. As a result of the disaster, 6,953 households were affected, resulting in approximately 34,765 people being displaced from their homes. Several parts of the country are expected to receive continued rainfall, causing residents in flood-prone areas to move to higher ground and heed early warnings.

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Zimbabwean Civil Servant Pay Review Sparks Strike Threats

The government has said that it will institute a salary adjustment effective April 1, 2026, based on a new remuneration framework informed by a recent job evaluation exercise. Public Service and Labour Minister, Edgar Moyo, has said the government will implement a series of targeted reforms aimed at strengthening remuneration, safeguarding incomes, and enhancing the overall welfare of civil servants and pensioners. Unions, however, opposed the plan. The union cited concerning disparities within the grading system. It asserted that many teachers faced unwarranted downgrades that undermined their professional status and contributions to the education sector. Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Nurses Association threatened to strike on April 15, citing poor working conditions and pay.